Whiskey Drinkers Love the Elegant Design of These Crystal Glasses, and They're 53% Off Right Now

For those who enjoy a glass of whiskey or bourbon neat or on the rocks, the type of glassware you use is important. It adds to the entire experience, and the last thing you want is a shape that doesn't work, or a material that feels low-quality.

Glass tumblers or lowball glasses are the perfect choice, and you don't need to break the bank for a popular set. This luxe-looking Venero 4-Piece Crystal Whiskey Glass Set not only has over 5,600 perfect ratings, but you can also snap it up on sale for over half off.

Blown from solid crystal, these glasses have a twisted, wave-like pattern that not only helps the glass sparkle, but also makes the whiskey itself look even more elegant. The glass has a heavy bottom and thick walls to create the best holding and drinking experience. Plus, the walls help retain a cool temperature if you prefer to drink your liquor on the rocks.

To buy: Venero 4-Piece Crystal Whiskey Glass Set, $28 with coupon (originally $60) at amazon.com

These tumblers have a 10-ounce capacity, making them perfect for a double shot. They can also fit a large round or square ice cube that's up to 2.5 inches thick. And, as a bonus, they're dishwasher-safe too.

"I love the glasses. They fit my hand well, are comfortable to hold, keep my drink chilled, and they have style! Perfect size. Well worth the money," one person said. Another shopper called out how the design of the glass improved their drinking experience, writing, "These glasses feel so substantial in your hand, and their base is completely sturdy when you place them down. Their design gives the sense of a wave flowing, so artistic which only adds to the pleasure."

Users also love how they make a great gift, since each set comes in a nice box. The glasses are individually wrapped in bubble wrap, and placed in their own cavities within the silk-lined interior.

"I picked these up for a friend and fellow Bourbon drinker of mine. The presentation and packaging alone would make one think that I paid over one hundred dollars for these," a third person said.

Whether gift giving, serving at a party, or upgrading your night-cap, snap up the Venero 4-Piece Crystal Whiskey Glass Set now while it's on sale for 53% off with a clickable coupon.

