This Storage Container That Keeps an Entire Bag of Coffee Beans Fresh Is Now Only $24

It has over 9,700 perfect ratings.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 19, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Veken Coffee Canister
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Although the bags whole coffee beans come in are designed to help keep them fresh, it can be hard to protect the flavor profile down to the end, especially if you live alone. That's where nifty products like the Veken Coffee Canister come in.

This airtight container prevents your coffee from going stale or spoiling, keeping the flavor and integrity of the bean going until the end of the bag. The extra good news is that it's on sale for just $24.

Veken Coffee Canister
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Veken 22-Ounce Coffee Canister, $24 (originally $33) at amazon.com

This 22-ounce stainless steel canister is designed to keep out light, moisture, and oxygen — three components that break down beans' flavors. Its airtight lid seals with a steel bail clasp, and features a unique breather valve with a filter to release the carbon dioxide beans emit. Shoppers love this feature, with some calling out how they appreciate how it comes with replacement filters too.

It comes with other perks as well. The tall circular body has interior measurement markings to keep track of how much coffee you have inside. It also has a handy adjustable date tracker on the lid to help you remember when you've put your coffee in the container, or when it's set to expire. Bonus: The canister includes a scoop that can attach itself to the hook for easy storage.

With over 9,700 five-star ratings, reviewers have shouted out just how much it's improved their coffee experience. "Since I only have an espresso or cappuccino every morning, my beans last a long time and it keeps them very fresh until the end of the jar," one person wrote.

"One of the things I have struggled with is trying to keep my coffee fresh. I've tried many different containers without success. So far this has been the best investment I've made," another user said. Others noted that they love to buy high-quality coffee beans, and this container gives them an extra layer of comfort.

"The day and month wheel on top, genius! I can't tell you how many times I've let my beans go bad, not anymore!" a fourth user wrote, adding that the design is sleek enough to keep on the counter. In fact, the coffee canister comes in different colors to match your decor, like gray, black, copper, or silver.

From coffee aficionados and the everyday drinkers alike, this Veken coffee canister is surely worth picking up. Grab it while it's $24 on Amazon right now.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Food Storage Containers
The Best Food Storage Containers According to Our Tests
Best Kitchen Carts
The Best Kitchen Carts for Bonus Storage and Style
Best Butter Dishes
The Best Butter Dishes, Recommended by the Pros
Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine
Shoppers Say This Already Affordable Hamilton Beach Juicer Is Perfect for Beginners, and It's 36% Off 
Potholders Tout
This $10 Trivet Set Is a Smart Investment for Protecting Your Countertops and Tables
Post Event Day Deals
Amazon's October Prime Day Is Over, but You Can Still Shop Some of the Sale's Most Popular Kitchen Deals
Amazon Prime Editor Deals Tout New
I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Kitchen Finds I'm Buying Before the October Amazon Prime Day Ends
JoyJolt Spirits Stemless Wine Glasses
Over 11,400 Amazon Shoppers Love These Stemless Wine Glasses for Their Affordable Price and High-Quality Feel
Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker
Keurig's Space-Saving Coffee Machine Has 56,000+ Five-Star Amazon Ratings, and It's 30% Off
Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser
Tired of Throwing Out Bread? Amazon Shoppers Say This Clever Container Is 'Worth Every Penny'
Vitamix Blender
The Best Vitamix Blenders on Amazon, According to Thousands of Rave Reviews
Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein Tout
Upgrade Your Tailgate with This Stanley Mug That Beer Fans Say Keeps Brews 'Ice-Cold' for Hours
PLASTIC HOUSE Large Cereal Containers Storage Set
Shoppers Say These Large Storage Containers Keep a Whole Box of Cereal Fresh for Weeks, and They're 53% Off
ENLOY 4-Piece Stainless Steel Airtight Food Storage Canister Set with Clear Lid; 197oz Cookie Jars for Kitchen Counter - Cookie Jar with Lid
Amazon Has a Secret Storefront Dedicated to Small Kitchen Organization—Here Are the 10 Best Finds
Best Minimalist Kitchen Items
The 20 Best Minimalist Kitchen Items to Keep Your Space Clutter-Free
Best French Presses We Tested
The Best French Presses We Tested for a Café Experience at Home