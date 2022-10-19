Although the bags whole coffee beans come in are designed to help keep them fresh, it can be hard to protect the flavor profile down to the end, especially if you live alone. That's where nifty products like the Veken Coffee Canister come in.

This airtight container prevents your coffee from going stale or spoiling, keeping the flavor and integrity of the bean going until the end of the bag. The extra good news is that it's on sale for just $24.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Veken 22-Ounce Coffee Canister, $24 (originally $33) at amazon.com

This 22-ounce stainless steel canister is designed to keep out light, moisture, and oxygen — three components that break down beans' flavors. Its airtight lid seals with a steel bail clasp, and features a unique breather valve with a filter to release the carbon dioxide beans emit. Shoppers love this feature, with some calling out how they appreciate how it comes with replacement filters too.

It comes with other perks as well. The tall circular body has interior measurement markings to keep track of how much coffee you have inside. It also has a handy adjustable date tracker on the lid to help you remember when you've put your coffee in the container, or when it's set to expire. Bonus: The canister includes a scoop that can attach itself to the hook for easy storage.

With over 9,700 five-star ratings, reviewers have shouted out just how much it's improved their coffee experience. "Since I only have an espresso or cappuccino every morning, my beans last a long time and it keeps them very fresh until the end of the jar," one person wrote.

"One of the things I have struggled with is trying to keep my coffee fresh. I've tried many different containers without success. So far this has been the best investment I've made," another user said. Others noted that they love to buy high-quality coffee beans, and this container gives them an extra layer of comfort.

"The day and month wheel on top, genius! I can't tell you how many times I've let my beans go bad, not anymore!" a fourth user wrote, adding that the design is sleek enough to keep on the counter. In fact, the coffee canister comes in different colors to match your decor, like gray, black, copper, or silver.

From coffee aficionados and the everyday drinkers alike, this Veken coffee canister is surely worth picking up. Grab it while it's $24 on Amazon right now.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: