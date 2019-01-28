12 Valentine's Day Gifts and Gadgets You Can Use All Year Long

As much as we love great chocolate gifts, sometimes the best gifts for Valentine's Day are an upgrade that makes your home that much better. Overcome the holiday cliché by using it as an excuse to get a new kitchen tool or two. If you're planning on cooking a meal together, or having a cocktail or two before you head out to dinner, or would rather celebrate with brunch over the weekend, these gift ideas can help with everything. Take the leap and finally buy that glass wine decanter, a proper cheese board, and a full bar tools set. These Valentine gifts make the grade, and then some.

Kitchen Torch

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Whip up the perfect creme brulée with ease, a definite treat that shows you went the extra mile. Use it regularly for indoor s'mores, meringues, or braising grapefruit for breakfast.

Rösle Kitchen Torch, $65 at surlatable.com

Coupe Glasses

Courtesy of Sur La Table

What is a cocktail without the perfect sipping vessel, after all? With a sturdy stem, these glasses will stand the test of time.

Schott Zwiesel Air Coupe Glasses, $18 at surlatable.com

Wine Opener

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

A great wine opener is a necessity for any wine enthusiast's kitchen counter.

Rabbit Wine Opener, $45 at crateandbarrel.com

Full Bar Set

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Get your mixology tools in order and on-trend. This copper-plated stainless steel looks great on display, and comes with a shaker, strainer, bar spoon and jigger.

Williams Sonoma Copper Bar Tools Set, $80 at williams-sonoma.com

Crepe Maker

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Morning brunch can get so much sweeter with a proper pan for making crepes from scratch.

Staub Cast-Iron Crêpe Pan with Spreader & Spatula, $100 at williams-sonoma.com

Ice Bucket

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Keep your rosé or bubbly nearby on any evening, including the romantic ones. This solid white marble is both durable and decorative for home decor, with copper finishes for extra shine.

Marble & Copper Ice Bucket, $80 at williams-sonoma.com

Raclette Set

Courtesy of Food52

Do it for two or impress your guests with an entire raclette-melting set for incredible cheese experience-- no electricity required. Dip your crudites, cover your crostini, or scoop it onto your home fries.

Raclette Party Set, $79 at food52.com

Wine Decanter

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Pony up for that ideal decanter and showcase that bottle you've been waiting to savor.

Schott Zwiesel Pure Red Wine Decanter, $100 at surlatable.com

Egg Waffle Pan

Courtesy of Food52

Step up your waffle game with this egg puff version, the Hong Kong street snack makes for a delicious breakfast. It's make of aluminum and will turn out the puffed up pastry in no-time.

Nordic Ware Hong Kong Egg Waffle Puff Pan, $60 at food52.com

Steam Griddle

Courtesy of Food52

Fried eggs, homemade pizza, or crispy burgers are all perfect for this glass domed cast iron pan. Keep in mind these cast iron do's and don't's.

Food52 x Staub Steam Griddle with Glass Lid, $149 at food52.com

Cheese Board

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Whether it's a dinner for two or a gathering of many, a cheese board is never a bad idea. This one has a fitted cloche that'll keep your fruits and cheeses fresh while the party gets going. (Check out more beautiful serving platters).

Olivewood Board with Cloche, 90 at williams-sonoma.com

Nespresso Machine

Amazon

A gift that keeps on giving, this expresso machine makes every morning that much easier. Rather unplug? These French presses and pour overs are beautiful additions to any countertop.

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by Breville, $173 at amazon.com