Start Fall with a Clean Kitchen Thanks to These Massive Labor Day Deals on Vacuums and Mops—Up to 75% Off

No homeowner or apartment dweller can go without a good vacuum and mop, especially for the kitchen. Crumbs, spills, and accidents happen all the time — whether you're cooking your nightly dinner or prepping for a large holiday gathering for Labor Day.

Despite being an essential, high-quality cleaning gear can cost a hefty (and unexciting) price tag. That's why you're in luck, since Amazon dropped discounts on tons of vacuums and mops by up to 75% off for the holiday weekend.

Amazon's Today's Deals section is riddled with a wide variety of upright, stick, and robot vacuums, plus a slew of mops. From brands like iRobot to Bissell to Shark, the deals have you covered so you end the summer off with a bang and a clean kitchen. Browse through below to see some of the best deals available at Amazon right now.

Labor Day vacuums mops
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

When it comes to heavy-duty cleaning, snap up a standing, stick, or handheld vacuum. To reach tough spots behind your oven or under the dining table, go with cordless vacuums like the Shunzao vacuum cleaner or Nicebay cordless stick vacuum, which are each less than $200. And for a machine that helps you clean as you go, the Nicebay handheld cordless vacuum is the perfect choice since you can take it everywhere. Best of all, it's 75% off with a coupon right now.

For high-powered staples to tackle weekly cleaning or larger jobs, the Shark Navigator or the Hoover upright vacuum cleaner that are both marked down to $161 will surely do the trick. Their pro-level suction picks up even the most stubborn crumbs or debris.

Labor Day vacuums mops
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

For hands-free cleaning at the push of a button, you'll want to go with a robot vacuum. Though small, these gadgets can be costly. If you're just looking for a user-friendly vacuum that'll do the trick on carpets and hard surfaces, go with the iRobot Roomba i3. Reviewers who use it every day call it "their best purchase ever," and it is $100 off right now

For a vacuum that's got a double-feature, the Roborock S5 Max robot both vacuums and mops to ensure your floors will be extra clean. And, for an even more hands-off option, you can snap up the Shark IQ or the iRobot Roomba i3+, which can empty themselves once they return to their bases.

Labor Day vacuums mops
Courtesy of Amazon

Best Mop Deals

For that extra smooth and shiny clean, mopping is unmatched. Ranging from simple flat mops with reusable pads, to steam and spray mops, there are so many options with great deals. The PurSteam mop has it all, including a detachable handheld cleaner. This bestseller heats water in just 30 seconds to wash floors without chemicals, and you can snap it up for just $70. The O-Cedar ProMist mop and the Vmai electric spin mop (which is 40% off right now) are great for tougher grime, too. And for a seamless everyday staple, grabbing a set like the Bosheng mop and bucket bundle, or the Turbo Microfiber mop is the perfect option.

