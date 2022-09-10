Over 34,100 Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Soft and Absorbent Dish Towels That Are Just $14

A good kitchen towel is an essential, and in culinary school, it was a mandatory part of our uniform. We always kept one looped within the waist tie of our aprons, that way we had it at hand at all times.

From cleaning spills, to wiping our hands, or drying off washed produce, they truly are a kitchen workhorse. That's why it's key to invest in a good set, and with over 34,100 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Utopia Towels Cotton Kitchen Towels are sure to get the job done. Plus, they're just $14.

These towels come in a convenient pack of six, so while you're cleaning your well-used ones, you'll always have a backup on hand. You can get them in 10 different colors, like black, red, blue, green, yellow, and brown. Each set comes with three solid-colored towels and three towels with a contrasting square pattern.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Utopia Towels 6-Piece Cotton Kitchen Towel Set, $14 at amazon.com

"They are the perfect size and hold up well," one shopper wrote, since they're 25 inches long and 15 inches wide. They're also made with 100% organic cotton, making them breathable, soft, and effective at soaking up liquids, which users love. "Nothing like 100% cotton for absorbency, great towels," one reviewer wrote.

"Some kitchen towels get stiff when they dry off, others are soft but not very absorbent. These towels stay soft but are also very absorbent," a second user added. Others noted that 100% cotton dish towels can be hard to find, but these do the trick.

These towels are also designed to last. They go through a special process to remove short fibers, which are the ones that tend to pull or tear after each wash, and are made with a textured dobby weave design for extra absorption. Even your toughest messes don't stand a chance against these towels.

Snap up the Utopia Towels 6-Piece Kitchen Towel Set now on Amazon. At just $2 a towel, this necessity will help keep your kitchen clean ahead of the busy kitchen season.