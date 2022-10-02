Don't Wait: You Can Grab Three of These Top-Rated Cake Pans for the Price of One

Now that it's baking season, I'm planning projects like warm and bubbly cinnamon buns, gooey holiday cookies, and a Thanksgiving tradition — my Nana's spiced three-layer carrot cake. This year, I'm making it larger to feed a crowd, so I need some extra 9-inch cake pans.

Luckily, I stumbled upon this top-rated option from USA Pan. Not only do hundreds of Amazon shoppers swear by its performance, but it's 69% off right now.

Baking layer cakes takes time, effort, and quite a bit of equipment. The cost starts with the cake pans, and good ones can run you around $30. That's why it's tough to beat this USA Pan deal, since you can snap up three 9-inch round cake pans for less than the price of one.

To buy: USA Pan Round 9-Inch Cake Pan, $10 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Their aluminized steel construction helps the pan heat evenly, so you can be confident your cake layers will come out perfectly tender and moist as they bake. These USA Pan pieces also feature the brand's patented Americoat, which is a special nonstick coating that ensures easy cake removal and cleanup. The material is also PTFE-, PFOA- and BPA-free, so you don't have to worry about any unwanted toxins.

It's 9 inches in diameter and roughly 2 inches in height, which is perfect for standard cake recipes. The pan also has straight edges that are a must for even layers, and a fluted texture to aid with heat circulation, the brand notes. They also resist any warping with heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so your cakes will bake and rise evenly.

"I love the sturdiness, and how easy they are to clean. My cakes bake so evenly; I highly recommend them," one shopper wrote. Another shopper added that they've made several cakes that have never stuck to this pan.

A third person touted that it's "the best cake pan I've ever used," adding, "I should [have] bought this years ago. This pan is wonderful. I [ordered] two pans and it was the best thing I bought all year."

Now that baking season's here, we can finally set time aside to make that drool worthy layer cake we've been waiting for. Snap up a few USA Pan Round 9-Inch Cake Pans now while one pan is less than $10 a pop.

