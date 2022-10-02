Lifestyle Kitchen Don't Wait: You Can Grab Three of These Top-Rated Cake Pans for the Price of One Snap up this USA Pan for 69% off at Amazon. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Now that it's baking season, I'm planning projects like warm and bubbly cinnamon buns, gooey holiday cookies, and a Thanksgiving tradition — my Nana's spiced three-layer carrot cake. This year, I'm making it larger to feed a crowd, so I need some extra 9-inch cake pans. Luckily, I stumbled upon this top-rated option from USA Pan. Not only do hundreds of Amazon shoppers swear by its performance, but it's 69% off right now. Baking layer cakes takes time, effort, and quite a bit of equipment. The cost starts with the cake pans, and good ones can run you around $30. That's why it's tough to beat this USA Pan deal, since you can snap up three 9-inch round cake pans for less than the price of one. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: USA Pan Round 9-Inch Cake Pan, $10 (originally $30) at amazon.com Their aluminized steel construction helps the pan heat evenly, so you can be confident your cake layers will come out perfectly tender and moist as they bake. These USA Pan pieces also feature the brand's patented Americoat, which is a special nonstick coating that ensures easy cake removal and cleanup. The material is also PTFE-, PFOA- and BPA-free, so you don't have to worry about any unwanted toxins. It's 9 inches in diameter and roughly 2 inches in height, which is perfect for standard cake recipes. The pan also has straight edges that are a must for even layers, and a fluted texture to aid with heat circulation, the brand notes. They also resist any warping with heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so your cakes will bake and rise evenly. I'm Kicking Off Fall by Making Pumpkin Bread, and I Swear by This Loaf Pan for the Best Results "I love the sturdiness, and how easy they are to clean. My cakes bake so evenly; I highly recommend them," one shopper wrote. Another shopper added that they've made several cakes that have never stuck to this pan. A third person touted that it's "the best cake pan I've ever used," adding, "I should [have] bought this years ago. This pan is wonderful. I [ordered] two pans and it was the best thing I bought all year." Now that baking season's here, we can finally set time aside to make that drool worthy layer cake we've been waiting for. Snap up a few USA Pan Round 9-Inch Cake Pans now while one pan is less than $10 a pop. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: This Anti-Fatigue Mat Is Our Editors' Favorite Pick for Long Kitchen Projects, and It's 38% Off Hurry: Ninja, Cuisinart, and More Top-Rated Air Fryers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Amazon Quietly Slashed Up to $180 Off Breville's Top-Rated Toaster Ovens Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit