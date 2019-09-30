13 Unique Salt and Pepper Shakers to Liven Up Your Tabletop

When you’re planning a table setting, you might think of using wine glasses or plates as a way to make a statement; however, we’d also like to make the case for quirky salt and pepper sets. Small but essential, they come in all sorts of fun designs, from penguins with gilded gold bowties (yes, really) and elephants to a Star Wars set perfect for your dark side. They’ll definitely catch the eyes of your guests when they reach for seasoning at your next dinner party—read on for all of the fun designs we found.

The One-Hander

Although at first glance this set looks like it’s topped with bunny ears, said ears are actually handles that, when squeezed, allow you to grind out fresh salt and pepper with just one hand.

Chef’n PepperBall & SaltBall Set, $32 at food52.com

The Poodles

For the dog lover in your life, these artistic, almost balloon animal-reminiscent salt and pepper shakers would make a nice gift. They’re made of porcelain and designed by Jonathan Adler—as an added bonus, a gift box comes with your order.

Jonathan Adler Poodle Salt & Pepper Shakers, $48 at neimanmarcus.com

The Pinky Swear

For a clean, minimalist aesthetic (and the opportunity for plenty of pinky swear jokes), pick up this set of salt and pepper shakers from Neiman Marcus.

DOIY Pinky Swear Salt & Pepper Shakers, $25 at neimanmarcus.com

The Sleek Orchid

If you’re in the market for something more luxe, these ($100) salt and pepper shakers would make an elegant addition to your place setting.

Michael Aram White Orchid Salt & Pepper Shakers, $100 at nordstrom.com

The Penguins

Do you need a salt and pepper set made to look like penguins wearing bowties? Probably not. But should you get it anyway? Absolutely.

MacKenzie-Childs Penguin Salt and Pepper Set, $38 at neimanmarcus.com

The Rockets

These oversized salt and pepper mills definitely make a statement—they’re 14 inches tall, crafted from beech wood and aluminum.

Blast Off Salt and Pepper Mills, $50 at uncommongoods.com

The Elephants

The animal theme continues with this black and white elephant set from Kate Spade, part of a larger collection named for the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

Kate Spade Woodland Park Elephant Salt & Pepper Set, $30 at katespade.com

The Pop of Color

These salt and pepper shakers have a beautiful color-blocked design—plus, the grinders are adjustable from fine to coarse, and they come pre-filled with peppercorns and salt.

Olde Thompson Sunset Pepper Mill & Salt Shaker Set, $22 at amazon.com

The Pigs

These adorable Anthropologie shakers are hand-painted and can be wiped clean if you get them dirty.

Anthropologie Dot Tile Pig Salt & Pepper Shakers, $12 at nordstorm.com

The Lighthouses

Your beach house needs these simple lighthouse-shaped salt and pepper mills, which were made in Maine—fitting, as the state has thousands of miles of coastline.

Lighthouse Salt & Pepper Mills, $65 (was $95) at uncommongoods.com

The Star Wars Characters

Head over to the dark side with these Star Wars-themed salt and pepper shakers, made to look like Darth Vader and a Storm Trooper.

Star Wars Salt & Pepper Shakers, $19 at amazon.com

The Beatles

The vendor behind the Star Wars shakers also makes Beatles-themed sets, like these drum designs stamped with the band’s logo and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” respectively.

The Beatles Drums Ceramic Salt and Pepper Set, $20 at amazon.com

The Shiny Copper Set

We love this bright copper set with vintage-looking labels, which would pop nicely in a table setting.

Old Dutch International Copper Small Salt and Pepper Shaker Set, $16 at bedbathandbeyond.com