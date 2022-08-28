These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls That Shoppers Say 'Checked All the Boxes' Are Under $6 Apiece

 Perfect for meal prep, baking, and everything in between.

Published on August 28, 2022

Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether you're crafting a crunchy coleslaw, creamy cake batter, or a zesty marinade, having a sturdy set of mixing bowls at arm's reach is a must. It's one of those kitchen tools that you don't realize how badly you need until you finally have a set, as they can become a versatile vessel for virtually any task.

Fortunately, adding a quality collection of mixing bowls to your kitchen doesn't have to cost a fortune. One of Amazon's most popular sets is just under $6 apiece right now.

Packaged in a set of six, the Umite Mixing Bowls are a great value for the money, according to shoppers. Each one is made with heavy-duty and rust-resistant stainless steel and comes with a convenient tight-fitting plastic lid that can be pressed down to secure ingredients in the bowl or act as an airtight cover when storing food in the fridge.

Umite Chef Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Umite Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids, $34 with coupon (originally $45) at amazon.com

Ranging in size from the smallest 1-quart option to the largest 7-quart bowl, they are guaranteed to come in handy for small jobs like cracking eggs to heftier tasks like mixing meatballs. They all have sturdy silicone bottoms, too, that prevent the bowls from slipping and sliding all over your counter. And even though the set includes six pieces, shoppers confirm these bowls are actually quite space-saving since they nest inside each other.

Amazon shoppers are big fans of these lightweight mixing bowls with over 15,800 five-star ratings. One shopper quite literally wrote that this set "bring[s] me joy," adding that it's a "must-have in any kitchen." Another excited customer who uses these bowls daily said that they have become "a staple" for everything from storing leftovers to mixing ingredients together.

According to a third person, these bowls "make storage simple" since everything can be stacked inside each other. They added that this set is especially great for marinating items in the fridge and "checked all the boxes" since it's lightweight, non-porous, and "simple enough that lazy people can figure it out."

Several shoppers also confirm that these bowls are durable and easy to clean since each can be placed in the dishwasher. And you can rest assured that they're built to last. "I've had these for three years now and they are still going strong," one user said. "Great product and stood the test of time."

Right now, you can purchase these bowls for just under $6 apiece with a 20% off discount and an additional $2 coupon applied at checkout. With back-to-school and holiday season on the horizon, this essential set is sure to come in handy in your kitchen prep to come. Head on over to Amazon to grab these beloved bowls for yourself.

