Nonstick skillets are a cookware essential, just like a handy cast iron pan or a sturdy Dutch oven. From cooking eggs, to browning gooey grilled cheese sandwiches and delicate fish filets, they help avoid unfortunate sticking and the mess that can come with it.

Right now, you can snap up one of these indispensable pans at a major discount: Tramontina's Professional Nonstick Aluminum Pans are up to 53% off at Amazon. This deal includes all four skillet sizes, with prices as low as $30.

Tramontina Professional Nonstick Aluminum Pan, 14-Inch, $35 (originally $75)

No matter which pan you choose, they're perfect for a variety of needs. You can snap up the smaller 8-inch size (which is 14% off) for eggs, toasting nuts and seeds, or personal frittata-bakes.

Grab the 10-inch, which is 20% off right now, for slightly bigger jobs, like searing proteins, sautéing sides, and more. There are two larger sizes too: the 12-inch and the 14-inch, which are ideal for searing multiple portions of meat and fish, sautéing a large amount of vegetables, and more. Snap up the 14-inch pan for the bigger discount, since it's over half off right now.

Tramontina Professional Nonstick Aluminum Pan, 10-Inch, $36 (originally $45)

Made from heavy gauge aluminum for even heating, these fry pans come with a nonstick coating that is PFOA-free. Their handles are made from stainless steel and attached with three rivets for stability. They also come with a removable silicone grip for easy handling.

Take the pan from the stovetop to the oven easily too, since they're oven-safe up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. They're nonstick coating also makes cleanup a breeze just by using warm water and soap.

The big bonus is that these pans have been certified by the National Sanitation Foundation, meaning that they passed rigorous third-party testing to ensure they are safe to use with food.

Shoppers love how easy they are to use, praising their heat distribution, durability, and quality materials. "Great pan, use it as the main skillet in our kitchen. The nonstick is bar none and cleanup is super easy. I have a smaller one as well for eggs and really always find myself using these as opposed to other pans I own," a reviewer said.

Another shopper who said the pan made cooking fun raved over its nonstick capabilities too. "I always thought 'nonstick' was just a marketing gimmick for pans that were only slightly easier to clean, but this thing is legit. The stickiest foods slide off with ease."

One reviewer kept their review simple, writing: "Finally, a great quality, affordable nonstick pan."

No matter what size you get, it's surely going to become a kitchen workhorse. You don't want to miss out on this deal while each size is on sale, either. Snap up the 8-, 10-, 12-, or 14-inch pan now while they're on discount.

