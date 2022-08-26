Shoppers Are Tossing Their Paper Towels for This $7 Microwave Splatter Guard

The days of scrubbing are over.

Tovolo 47008-402 Small Collapsible Microwave
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Whether it's splattered with pasta sauce, caked on with bits of soup, or reheated leftovers that didn't make it to the plate, there's no denying your microwave is one of those spots that is hard to keep clean. Fortunately, this splatter guard is here to prevent microwave messes — and you can get it for as little as $7.

The Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Lid is an Amazon bestseller, with over 44,300 five-star ratings from shoppers. It's made of durable heat-resistant plastic that can be used in a few different ways in and outside the microwave. It works as a screen to prevent food from splattering while it cooks, as a trivet under hot plates, or even as a colander for cleaning fruits and vegetables.

Tovolo 47008-402 Small Collapsible Microwave
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Lid, From $7 at amazon.com

While seemingly simple, the Tovolo is such a versatile kitchen tool thanks to a couple of design features. There's a tiny knob that makes it easy to grab, and vent holes that allow steam to escape so food cooks evenly.Plus, it has a flexible body that collapses flat to just 1 inch thick so you can rest hot pots and pans on its surface or tuck it away in a drawer for easy storage. You can choose from three different sizes to fit a range of dishes: small, medium, and large. Right now, the smallest cover is just $7, the lowest price it's ever been, according to price-tracking site CamelCamelCamel.

This splatter guard not only keeps your microwave from getting messy, but cleaning it is extremely easy, too. You can wipe it clean with a damp cloth or pop it in the dishwasher, depending on how dirty it gets.

One shopper who owns the medium-sized option said it was "exactly what I needed to replace the paper towel covers I've been using." They added that the lid is well worth the price, too.

Another reviewer confirmed that this item not only serves as a splatter guard for the microwave, but also comes in handy as a cover for pies and cakes that sit out on the countertop. They added that they've used this item so frequently, they already need a second.

For as little as $7 you can get a handy kitchen gadget that will not only cut time on microwave cleanup, but will also change the way you reheat your food. Head to Amazon now to grab the Tovolo Collapsible Microwave Lid before prices jumps back up.

