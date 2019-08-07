7 Top-Rated Mini Fridges For Small Spaces

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon.

With the end of summer, comes college dorm shopping season—a few frantic weeks of grabbing last-minute hampers, closet organizers, and storage bins ahead of moving day. And while clothing storage is definitely important, you might also want to consider picking up a mini fridge, especially if the dorm room doesn’t come with appliances. It’s helpful for storing leftovers from the dining hall and takeout; it also allows you to keep your favorite drinks chilled, as opposed to stashing bulk packs of them in the corner. (Looking at you, Gatorade.) Post-grad, mini fridges can act as a separate beverage fridge at home if you’re running out of storage, or keep your drinks conveniently on-hand when you’re entertaining. It’s one of our favorite dark horse kitchen essentials—so we scoured the Internet and found some of the highest-rated models on the market. Check out the full spread below.

Colzer

Amazon’s best-rated mini fridge has two adjustable shelves and three door racks, so you can easily organize your drinks and snacks. Plus, the sleek stainless steel exterior will match any décor.

Colzer Compact Refrigerator, $260 (list price $290) at amazon.com

Homelabs

This mini fridge comes with a fun extra feature. In addition to plenty of storage (3.3 cubic feet), adjustable temperature control, and removable shelves, the door has an exterior design that allows you to write and erase notes—“clean me” or “pick up more milk,” for instance. Bonus points for the freezing chamber, which allows you to make ice.

HomeLabs Mini Fridge, $190 (list price $200) at amazon.com

Cooluli

This mini fridge is significantly smaller than some of the others—16.25 inches tall, as opposed to the 33 inch models above—so if you’re really pressed for space, this is a good option. It’s available in aqua blue, black, white, and pink, so it can match your room, and can store anything from snacks to beer and wine (if you're of age, of course).

Cooluli Concord 20-liter Compact Cooler, $150 at amazon.com

Cooluli Electric Cooler and Warmer

For an even smaller mini fridge, Cooluli has an electric cooler (which doubles as a warmer!) that can fit six cans. The amazon best-seller can be used inside or outside, including a DC adapter that makes it portable. You can even power it with a 2A power bank.

Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer (4 Liter / 6 Can), $45 at amazon.com

Danby

Danby’s beverage center received 435 five-star reviews on Wayfair, so plenty of users have loevd their purchase. With 3.3 cubic feet of storage, it can fit up to 120 cans, according to the description—a blue LED track lighting system and clear glass door also puts your drinks on display.

Danby Designer 3.3 cu. ft. Beverage Center, $255 at wayfair.com

Amana

Amana’s mini fridge has the added perk of a separate freezer, so you can chill your Ben & Jerry’s pints and water bottles at the same time. A reversible door allows the fridge to open from either the left or right side; there’s also a built-in can dispenser.

Amana 3.1 cu. ft. Compact Refrigerator with Freezer, $152 (was $160) at wayfair.com

NewAir

With seven custom thermostat settings, NewAir’s mini fridge helps you keep beer, soda, and more at the perfect temperature for serving. In total, it can hold up to 90 standard cans.

NewAir 2.2 cu. ft. Beverage Center, $191 (was $287) at wayfair.com