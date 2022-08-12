Amazon Shoppers Say This Insulated Wine Carrier Keeps Bottles Chilled for Hours, and You Can Get It at a Discount

No matter if it's for a hostess gift, BYOB restaurant, or a picnic with friends, bringing along a nice bottle of wine is always a good idea. But you know what's not so great? Showing up to your outing with room-temperature wine in the heat of summer — especially when a quick chill in the refrigerator isn't an option. Luckily, this wine carrier from Amazon keeps bottles cool for hours, and you can snag it on sale.

Featuring a sleek design and insulated interior, the Tirrinia Two-Bottle Wine Carrier is a smart way to transport your bottles without the risk of breaking. It has a spacious inside that can hold two average-sized bottles at once, with smart touches like a padded adjustable shoulder strap and secure zipper closure. Its thick foam padding and insulation keeps your wine chilled for hours, and the bag has a cushioned divider that prevents your bottles from knocking into each other and shattering.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Tirrinia 2-Bottle Wine Carrier, $21 (originally $26) at amazon.com

Amazon shoppers are big fans of this wine carrier, giving it over 1,800 five-star ratings. They noted that it keeps chilled wine cold for hours and is a "must-have to carry wine." In fact, one said that their two bottles of chilled wine survived an hour-long drive in the tote, adding that they were "just as cold upon unpacking" as they were at the start of the drive.

But this carrier isn't just for wine. One reviewer described how they purchased it for work to hold their 40-ounce water flask and 32-ounce coffee mug. They added that the insulated interior and thick lining come in handy for any leaky containers.

This cool tote also comes in twelve colors and designs, with prices starting at just $19. So if you're looking for a stylish and practical way to travel with your favorite bottles, the Tirrinia 2-Bottle Wine Carrier is an absolute must. Head to Amazon to get it on sale now.