From herb savers that extend the life of your greens to space-saving storage hacks, TikTok continues to uncover a new world of viral kitchen products we never knew we needed. So here's another gadget to obsess over: A handy oil dispenser that precisely measures liquids without the mess.

A video of TikTok user @caileeeats using the Belwares Olive Oil Dispenser Set has gone viral on Tiktok this past week, racking up over 5.7 million views and thousands of likes. "I actually can't remember my life without this," she says in a voiceover, adding that it's cut down on the number of dishes she needs to wash.

To buy: Belwares Oil Dispenser, Pack of 2, $28 (originally $30) at amazon.com

Designed as a two-for-one special, this gadget comes complete with a clear glass body and a built-in measuring cup top that measures up to 4 teaspoons of oil. It comes in two sizes, a 500-millimeter option and a 250-millimeter option, which are equally perfect for a quick vinegar drizzle over salads, adding a splash of oil into your pan, or measuring oils for recipes without making a mess of your entire kitchen. A squeezable button acts as a pump, dispensing the oil into the measuring cap, while the drip-free pour spout releases a steady and controlled stream.

Thanks to its wide mouth body, filling it up is easy. Just unscrew the top and fill it with your favorite oils, vinegars, or dressings. And since it's dishwasher-safe, cleaning is a breeze.

While the dispenser recently caught the attention of TikTok users, it's already a favorite at Amazon, where it has over 6,000 five-star ratings. Shoppers can't get enough of this handy product. They call it a "game changer" and a "mess-free solution" that makes measuring oil so much easier. "I've saved so much money on olive oil since I made the switch," wrote one customer who added that they love how it prevents over pouring of oil.

Honestly, we get the hype. And if you're ready to tap into the latest TikTok trend, you can pick up the popular dispenser set for just $28 at Amazon.

