These Bestselling Collapsible Sinks That Campers Call 'a Must-Have' Are 48% Off at Amazon

They’re also great for carrying supplies or as makeshift coolers.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink
Photo: Amazon

Flame-kissed burgers, pots of chili, big bacon and egg breakfasts — cooking outdoors is almost always a fun adventure. Cleaning outdoors? Not so much. That is why you should consider these collapsible sinks, which Amazon shoppers say kept them sane when camping. Better yet, they're a whopping 48% off right now.

The Tiawudi Collapsible Camping Sink is a durable and versatile camping accessory featuring a portable BPA-free thermoplastic body and handy straps. It's a bestseller in Amazon's camping pots, pans, and griddles category thanks to its completely foldable build that is perfect to pack along on your next adventure. Measuring just 2 inches high and 8.5 inches long when collapsed, it takes up virtually no space in your car; however, it has an impressive 8.5-liter capacity that can become an optimal vessel for washing dirty dishes, carrying firewood and food items, or functioning as a makeshift beverage cooler.

collapsible sink
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Tiawudi Collapsible Camping Sinks, Set of 2, $21 (originally $40) at amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have given this item over 3,000 five-star ratings, calling it a "camping must-have." One pointed out that it's great for washing dishes at campsites, adding its large size can hold a lot of dishes, which makes "meal cleanups easy". Another shopper declared that this item kept them sane while camping, with a third added that it's great for carrying spices while moving around the campsite.

Additionally, several Amazon shoppers wrote this item is great for far more than just camping, with many using it to gather fresh produce in the garden, wash dishes in smaller space kitchens, or take along as a cooler on beach hangs. It goes to show, you don't need to camp to use these versatile sinks.

Now priced at just over $10 apiece, these camping bins are a no-brainer when on the go. There's no doubt it'll be an excellent accessory for hiking, summertime picnics, beach trips, outdoor parties, and beyond. Head to Amazon now to score it at an unbeatable 48% discount.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
S&T INC. Absorbent, Reversible Microfiber Dish Drying Mat
Hate Drying Dishes? Over 28,000 Amazon Shoppers Prefer This Drying Mat Over Paper Towels
Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum for Carpet
Swap Out Your Old Broom for an Efficient Shark Vacuum That's On Sale for Less Than $150 Right Now
Mueller Multi Blade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer
Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter'
Auoon Clip-On Strainer
Home Cooks Call This Clip-On Strainer 'the Best Little Gadget' in Their Kitchens, and It's 40% Off
Stanley Adventure All-in-One 2 Bowl Cook Set
This Stanley Cooking Kit That Campers Say Is 'Worth Every Penny' Is Now Only $15
Patio essentials available on Amazon
You Can Save Hundreds on Stylish Patio Furniture Right Now at Amazon—Up to 64% Off
Ice packs from Amazon
The Best Ice Packs for Every Cooler
Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven and Signature Roaster
Run, Don't Walk—Le Creuset Slashed Up to 40% Off Its Beloved Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $6
Swedish Dishcloths
Forget Paper Towels, I'm Grabbing These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths from Now On
Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
13 Outdoor Kitchen Essentials to Use All Summer Long
YCOCO 3-Tier Expandable Spice Rack Step Modern Design Waterproof and Non Skid Shelf Kitchen Organizer
The Only Food Storage and Organizers Worth Shopping Ahead of Prime Day, Including 43% Off Rubbermaid Containers
Prime Day
Act Fast: Amazon Just Marked Down So Many Air Fryers, and Prices Start at $37
Prime Day
Psst—Amazon Has Deals on Lodge, Zwilling, KitchenAid, and More of Our Favorite Cookware Brands Ahead of Prime Day
Portal 16" x 9" Compact Folding Side Table
This Small $22 Table Is My Secret to a Hassle-Free Beach Trip
Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Aluminum Carrying Case
7 BBQ Tool Sets That Chefs Consider Up to the Task
Keter Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side Table; SERWALL Adirondack Chair; Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill
Amazon Just Dropped Nearly 4,000 Home and Kitchen Deals for Memorial Day Weekend—Up to 77% Off