Lifestyle Kitchen These Bestselling Collapsible Sinks That Campers Call 'a Must-Have' Are 48% Off at Amazon They're also great for carrying supplies or as makeshift coolers. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Flame-kissed burgers, pots of chili, big bacon and egg breakfasts — cooking outdoors is almost always a fun adventure. Cleaning outdoors? Not so much. That is why you should consider these collapsible sinks, which Amazon shoppers say kept them sane when camping. Better yet, they're a whopping 48% off right now. The Tiawudi Collapsible Camping Sink is a durable and versatile camping accessory featuring a portable BPA-free thermoplastic body and handy straps. It's a bestseller in Amazon's camping pots, pans, and griddles category thanks to its completely foldable build that is perfect to pack along on your next adventure. Measuring just 2 inches high and 8.5 inches long when collapsed, it takes up virtually no space in your car; however, it has an impressive 8.5-liter capacity that can become an optimal vessel for washing dirty dishes, carrying firewood and food items, or functioning as a makeshift beverage cooler. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Tiawudi Collapsible Camping Sinks, Set of 2, $21 (originally $40) at amazon.com Amazon shoppers have given this item over 3,000 five-star ratings, calling it a "camping must-have." One pointed out that it's great for washing dishes at campsites, adding its large size can hold a lot of dishes, which makes "meal cleanups easy". Another shopper declared that this item kept them sane while camping, with a third added that it's great for carrying spices while moving around the campsite. Additionally, several Amazon shoppers wrote this item is great for far more than just camping, with many using it to gather fresh produce in the garden, wash dishes in smaller space kitchens, or take along as a cooler on beach hangs. It goes to show, you don't need to camp to use these versatile sinks. This Stanley Cooking Kit That Campers Say Is 'Worth Every Penny' Is Now Only $15 Now priced at just over $10 apiece, these camping bins are a no-brainer when on the go. There's no doubt it'll be an excellent accessory for hiking, summertime picnics, beach trips, outdoor parties, and beyond. Head to Amazon now to score it at an unbeatable 48% discount.