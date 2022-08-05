Even Professionals Swear by This Compact Wine Tool—and You Can Snag It at a Double Discount Right Now

Transform your inexpensive bottles in minutes.

By
Perri Kressel
Updated on August 26, 2022

When it comes to enjoying your favorite glass of red wine, don't sleep on aerating it first. The process enhances the flavor notes and aromas of your wine by introducing oxygen and evaporating some of the alcohol. It's not only a great way to appreciate your vintage bottles, but it can even improve inexpensive wine with minimal effort. And if you've ever wanted to aerate your wines without the need for a snazzy glass decanter or lengthy wait time, this mini aerator from Amazon is perfect for you — and it's available at a double discount right now.

To buy: TenTen Labs Aerator, Set of 2, $12 with coupon (originally $17) at amazon.com

The TenTen Labs Aerator is a small-but-mighty aeration system. It has a simple plastic body that corks right into the bottle and a four-piece design: a leak-proof rubber base, a compact air hole, holed metal flow plate to control airflow, and a wide mouth for optimal pouring. In short, it aerates your bottle and allows you to pour without needing a decanter or handheld aerator.

And the best part? It provides instant gratification. Unlike traditional aerating where you wait between 30 and 60 minutes after uncorking to pour, this handy device makes your favorite wine ready to enjoy right after you open it. All you need to do is uncork your bottle, place this gadget in and you'll have a bubbly, aerated pour in minutes. (Cleaning this aerator is equally simple, just rinse it under water and let it dry.)

Amazon shoppers give this item over 4,100 five-star ratings, with some saying it's a must-have for wine lovers. Users note that it makes inexpensive bottles of red taste better. In fact, one enthusiastic Amazon shopper went so far as to say this little tool made a cheap bottle of wine taste like "heaven in a bottle." Even wine professionals adore this gadget, with one calling it a "really excellent little wine tool" and another adding that it's a time-saver for letting the wine breathe when in a rush.

Right now, the normally $17 tool is just $12 with a clickable coupon. And because it comes in a set of two it's great for gifts, parties, or keeping a spare one on your bar cart. No matter if you're a Pinot Noir lover, Cabernet Sauvignon stan, or just enjoy an inexpensive bottle of red wine, the TenTen Labs Aerator is a must-buy for a great glass of vino. Head to Amazon now to snag it for just $12.

