Sur la Table’s Big Winter Sale: 15 Kitchen Tools to Buy Now

It’s a new year and plenty of people might have wallet fatigue from the holidays, but that's all the more reason to jump on a good deal when it presents itself. Sur la Table is having a huge clearance and winter sale, where you’ll find things like cast iron cookware sets, Le Creuset Dutch ovens and Greenpan skillets for up to 80% off.

Whether your goal this year is to bake more (upgrade your bakeware), try meal prep (get a spiralizer), or hone new skills (go with a chef's knife), there are plenty of items that can help with all three. See below for some of our favorite kitchen tools and cookware from the sale.

Sur La Table 7-Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set, $250 (originally $900) at surlatable.com

Staub Heritage All-Day Pan with Domed Glass Lid, 3.5 qt., $150 (originally $357) at surlatable.com

KitchenAid® Diamond Blender, $95 (originally $170) at surlatable.com

Nordic Ware Naturals 6-Piece Bakeware Set, $72 (originally $90) at surlatable.com at surlatable.com

Le Creuset Round Wide Dutch Oven, 6.75 qt., $300 (originally $370) at surlatable.com

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Sorrento Plus Double-Wall Coffee Glasses, 12 oz., $30 (originally $43) at surlatable.com

KitchenAid® Spiralizer Attachment, $75 (originally $130) at surlatable.com

GreenPan Craft 12" Skillet with Lid, $80 (originally $170) at surlatable.com

Stoneware Bakers with Lids, Set of 3, $48 (originally $60) at surlatable.com

KitchenAid® 7-Cup Food Processor Plus, $95 (originally $150) at surlatable.com

Shun Classic Chef’s Knife, $150 (originally $188) at surlatable.com

Dubost Laguiole Cheese Set in Board, $70 (originally $140) at surlatable.com

Demeyere Industry5 Roasting Pan, $160 (originally $350) at surlatable.com

GreenPan Champagne Ceramic Nonstick Skillets, 8" and 10" Set, $50 (originally $150) at surlatable.com

Sur La Table Copper-Plated Mixing Bowls, Set of 3, $35 (originally $70) at surlatable.com