Whoa, Sur La Table Marked Down Some of Our Favorite Knives at Up to 55% Off for Labor Day

Summertime may be cooling down, but the Labor Day deals are coming in hot. And whether your weekend plans consist of grilling burgers, enjoying the last bits of tomato season, or spending time at the beach, this weekend is also one of the most underrated times of year to find Black Friday-worthy deals on kitchen items. And we're letting you in on a little secret — Sur La Table just marked down some of our favorite knives for Labor Day, and you won't want to miss out.

Now through Monday, September 5, shop chef-loved knives from Global, Wusthof, Zwilling, and Cuisinart at up to 55% off. Prices start at just $5, with incredible discounts on essentials like chef's knives, paring knives, cutting boards, and knife blocks all weekend long. Whether you're finally ready to upgrade to a sharper blade or have had your eye on a new knife block for some time, we'd encourage you to strike while the iron is hot. Plus, all knives ship for free, so you don't have to worry about added shipping costs. Keep scrolling to read about some of our favorites.

Best Sur La Table Knife Deals

Courtesy of Sur La Table

To buy: Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set, $300 (originally $735) at surlatable.com

Zwilling is one of the most trusted knife brands in the business, with precision-forged sharp blades that are built to last you a lifetime. The brand's 8-piece knife block is our favorite durable block on the market, and at $435 off it's a deal you won't want to miss. A handheld sharpener, paring knife, serrated utility knife, prep knife, kitchen shears, and a chef's knife are among the eight tools that come in this set — plus a sturdy block to store it all. Zwilling makes handles that are easy to grip, and great for handling tougher vegetables, slicing steak, or mincing garlic. We love that you can find a variety of uses for the kitchen shears, whether you're cutting up herbs for a salad or opening food packages.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

To buy: Global 2-Piece Chef And Paring Knife Set, $100 (originally $220) at surlatable.com

Handcrafted in Japan, Global's beloved knives rarely go on sale, so when they do it's best to act quickly. This $100 Knife duo is a steal since you get two highly versatile knives: a chef's knife and a paring knife — for the price of one. Pick up the paring knife for more precise jobs like peeling apples, and use the chef's knife for daily chores like chopping lettuce, mincing herbs, or slicing chicken breast. Both knives are lightweight and sturdy with dimple-patterned handles that help prevent any slips. Plus, the very sharp blade swiftly penetrates everything it comes in contact with. Grab it for 55% off right now.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

To buy: Wüsthof 2-Piece Stainless Steel Carving Set, $50 (originally $70) at surlatable.com

Kickstart your holiday prep this year and grab this two-piece carving set from Wusthoff that's currently $20 off. The stainless steel carving fork and knife make cutting up turkey, prime rib, or pork a quick and easy job. Plus, the included wooden box offers a stylish storage solution.

These are just a few of the items we're adding to our carts during Sur La Table's Labor Day sale. Head to Sur La Table to shop these incredible knife discounts while they last.