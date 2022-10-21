Cozy dinner parties and festive holiday gatherings are just a few of our favorite things about autumn, and it's crucial that tableware and serveware collections are up to par at these events. Luckily, Sur La Table just marked down a handful of beautiful entertaining essentials to help you ace your next big meal.

Right now, stoneware, tablecloths, serving plates, and more festive fare is up to 30% off under Sur La Table's Harvest Table section. You'll find items like pumpkin-shaped salt and pepper shakers, foliage-covered wine glasses, and more that is sure to liven up an autumnal table. Prices start at $7, and almost everything is under $100, making the Sur La Table sale all the more worth your while.

Plus, most everything can be delivered in three days, meaning they'll arrive just in time for Halloween (and well before Thanksgiving). What's more, many could also be a great gift for the home cooks and holiday hosts in your life. Keep scrolling to get our two cents on what to buy before this sale disappears.