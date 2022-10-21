Lifestyle Kitchen Leaf-Shaped Plates, Pumpkin Salt and Pepper Shakers, and More Festive Fall Finds from Sur La Table Are on Sale Prices start at just $7. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Cozy dinner parties and festive holiday gatherings are just a few of our favorite things about autumn, and it's crucial that tableware and serveware collections are up to par at these events. Luckily, Sur La Table just marked down a handful of beautiful entertaining essentials to help you ace your next big meal. Right now, stoneware, tablecloths, serving plates, and more festive fare is up to 30% off under Sur La Table's Harvest Table section. You'll find items like pumpkin-shaped salt and pepper shakers, foliage-covered wine glasses, and more that is sure to liven up an autumnal table. Prices start at $7, and almost everything is under $100, making the Sur La Table sale all the more worth your while. Why This $30 Personal Blender Will Be Your Secret Weapon for Holiday Hosting Plus, most everything can be delivered in three days, meaning they'll arrive just in time for Halloween (and well before Thanksgiving). What's more, many could also be a great gift for the home cooks and holiday hosts in your life. Keep scrolling to get our two cents on what to buy before this sale disappears. Le Creuset 8-Ounce Signature Petite Cocotte Courtesy of Sur la Table $22 (was $32) at Sur La Table Perfect for sauces, side dishes, and small loaves of bread, this compact, 8-ounce Le Creuset cocotte is both practical and attractive, and it can be set on the stovetop or table. Choose from 12 attractive colors, all of which are on sale. Sur La Table Glass Leaf Appetizer Plates, Set of 4 Courtesy of Sur la Table $24 (was $35) at Sur La Table Top off your place settings with these leaf-shaped glass plates. Measuring 6 inches long and 5.5 inches wide, they're designed for enjoying hors d'oeuvres and small salads, but they could also be used as simple table decoration. Sur La Table Harvest Serve Bowl Courtesy of Sur la Table $22 (was $32) at Sur La Table Salads, big bowls of pasta, and heaping side dishes can find a home in this branch-lined bowl. The beautiful fall leaves at the rim and center will unveil themselves as the bowl empties. Since it's made of earthenware, it's best to hand-wash it. Sur La Table Harvest 12-Piece Dinnerware Set Courtesy of Sur la Table $105 (was $152) at Sur La Table Complete with four dinner plates, salad plates, and soup bowls, this 12-piece set complements the serving bowl shown above. Each microwave-safe piece has the same delicate branch design, and it's $47 off right now. Sur La Table Harvest Wine Glass Courtesy of Sur la Table $10 (was $14) at Sur La Table Enjoy your favorite wine in this vintage-style autumnal glass. It matches most items in Sur La Table's Harvest Table collection, so everything's cohesive. Purchase one for just $10, or make it a set of four for $40. Sur La Table Fall Leaves Tablecloth Courtesy of Sur la Table $105 (was $150) at Sur La Table Looking for an effortless way to show off your love of fall? Look no further than this leaf-filled tablecloth. It measures 9 feet long and is made of durable cotton that's machine-washable for easy cleaning. Sur La Table 15-Inch Round Woven Placemat Courtesy of Sur la Table $7 (was $10) at Sur La Table This now-$7 woven placemat protects tables from scratches and marks, especially when you don't have a tablecloth down, and it can be wiped clean with a damp cloth. It comes in a host of fun colors, but only the orange and cherry hues are marked down right now. Sur La Table Pumpkin Salt and Pepper Shakers Courtesy of Sur la Table $14 (was $20) at Sur La Table These adorable pumpkin-shaped salt and pepper shakers deserve a spot on your table. They're a timeless addition your guests will be eager to reach for (even if the food doesn't need additional seasoning). Resin Pumpkin Napkin Rings, Set of 4 Courtesy of Sur la Table $21 (was $30) at Sur La Table Napkin rings are an easy way to give your table a bit of pizzazz. Pair it with your napkin of choice—we'd suggest a rich cream.