If You Haven't Cleaned Your Patio Furniture Yet, Grab This Bestselling Power Washer That's on Sale

The SunJoe SPX3000 has over 35,600 perfect ratings.

By Karyn Trepanier
Published on September 23, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sun Joe SPX3000 2030 Max PSI 1.76 GPM 14.5-Amp Electric High Pressure Washer
If you've taken the time to create the perfect outdoor environment for entertaining, listen up: Deep cleaning your patio and outdoor furniture is a date with destiny we all usually ghost, but you can't neglect your space forever. If you don't effectively clean your outdoor furniture, you'll have to replace it in no time.

The solution? Amazon shoppers say this bestselling electric pressure washer makes outdoor cleaning a breeze. And you can get it on sale with an on-site coupon.

Sun Joe Pressure Washer
To buy: SunJoe SPX3000, $152 with coupon (originally $200) at amazon.com

The SunJoe SPX3000 has a powerful 14.5-AMP electric motor, two removable detergent tanks, and five different spray tips that allow it to tackle a variety of outdoor cleaning tasks with ease. It sprays 1.76 gallons per minute, making light work of removing mildew, grease, oil, tar, mud, rust, and more. Alternatively, when it's used on the gentlest setting, you can even clean your outdoor cushions.

The tool's 36-inch extension wand is capable of reaching high places like rooftops, shutters and siding, and reviewers confirm it's easy to wheel around and maneuver from one dirty job to the next. You don't have to worry about wasting energy or overspending to replace any parts, either. The pump automatically shuts off when the trigger isn't engaged, and it comes backed by a two-year warranty. (Although two years in, this commenter said it still "works great.")

Over 35,600 five-star ratings praise this pressure washer. "Many of the [surfaces] we cleaned had dark stains and green moss, which had developed for many years (some up to 20 years)," one reviewer wrote. "This Sun Joe was able to clean everything."

Another who uses their SunJoe to power wash lawn furniture, concrete driveways, windows and patio screens said, "Prepare for your cleaning addiction." They added they wish they had purchased it sooner, while a final satisfied customer wrote: "This is truly the perfect power washer."

Now that the SunJoe SPX3000 is on sale for $152, there's no excuse not to clean your patio and furniture. Pick it up from Amazon to deep clean all those neglected outdoor spaces.

