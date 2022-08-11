I'm a Messy Cook, but This Mini Bamboo Dish Scrubber Made Me Enjoy Cleaning My Kitchen

An unexpected must-have.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bamboo Dish Scrub Brushes by Subekyu
Photo: Amazon

As a messy cook, I truly dread doing the dishes. Whether it's a stinky shriveled-up sponge, pans filled with baked-on bits, or just the mere visual of dirty dishes sitting in the sink, it's never a pleasant sight to witness the aftermath of my culinary mess. For quite some time, my usual method of defense included a well-worn sponge, some trusty Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, and a little elbow grease — until I got this mini bamboo dish scrubber. It's completely changed the way I clean in my kitchen, and I'm here to tell you why you need it.

I received this mini scrubber as a gift in an eco-friendly kitchen products mailer about a month ago. At first glance, the Subekyu Bamboo Dish Brush's tiny build was nothing to write home about. But upon closer inspection, I came to appreciate its simple design.

Dish Scrubber
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Subekyu Bamboo Dish Brush, Set of 3, $14 at amazon.com

This little sink accessory has become my unexpected go-to for tackling kitchen messes large and small — from a quick plate rinse to a thorough pan scrub. It weighs under a pound and features a small circular bamboo handle that fits comfortably in my palm, making it easy to grip as I wash slippery dishes. Paired with soap, its sisal fiber bristles powerfully scrub everything from caked-on food and burnt bits with just a few circular swabs. And the best part? It doesn't scratch up even my most delicate pots and pans.

I haven't even picked up a sponge ever since I got this scrubber, and it's safe to say I don't dread my kitchen clean-ups nearly as much anymore. I've used it to clean my sink, eliminate turmeric from my white countertops, remove tough microwave stains, and even tidy parts of my refrigerator.

I'm not the only fan of the cleaning brushes. Amazon shoppers note that this brush is perfect for cast iron pans, with some saying that it doesn't retain bacteria the way regular sponges do. They also reveal that this scrubber is gentle enough to use on carrots, zucchini, apples, and other vegetables in the sink, which goes to show how truly versatile this kitchen must-have is.You can get a set of three brushes and a cute ceramic dish for it to rest on at Amazon for just $14. Don't wait, I promise that the Subekyu Bamboo Dish Scrub Brush is a game-changing cleaner.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Swedish Dishcloths
Forget Paper Towels, I'm Grabbing These Reusable Swedish Dishcloths from Now On
kitchen cleaning tools
15 Smart Kitchen Cleaning Tools for Home Cooks
All-Clad Silicone Oven Mitt
The Best Oven Mitts, According to Chefs
The Best Grill Pans
The Best Grill Pans, According to Chefs
Shopwithgreen 52 OZ to Go Salad Container Lunch Container 3-Compartment for Salad Toppings and Snacks
I Pack a Salad for Lunch Every Day, and I Swear by This Nifty Container That Separates Toppings and Dressing
Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack
I Don't Have a Dishwasher, and This Space-Saving Rack Cut My Cleaning Time in Half
kitchen illustration
How to Clean the Worst Cooking Messes in Your Kitchen
Different types of scrubbers and brushes
These Sponges Make Me Believe I Can Become a Tidy Person
Thomas Keller Insignia Titum Nonstick Sauté Pans
We Tested the Best Egg Pans for Perfect Omelets, Scrambled Eggs, and More
best pantry organizers
25 Must-Have Pantry Organizers Under $25 That'll Tidy Up Any Kitchen
OXO Stainless Steel Salad Spinner
The Best Salad Spinners, According to Chefs
Blue Pheasant Micah Flatware
The 14 Best Flatware Sets for Dining at Home
Organic Waffle Kitchen Towels
The Best Dish Towels Every Cook Should Own
Essential Kitchen Accessories
The 18 Best Kitchen Tools Under $20
Cucumbers in jars, ready to be pickled
10 Must-Have Tools for Quick Pickling Vegetables
Grillng Tools
10 Essential Grilling Tools, According to Chefs