Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Shoppers Call This Dinnerware Set 'Design Perfection,' and You Can Grab It for Under $100 It has over 12,500 five-star ratings. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon There's nothing more satisfying than when all your plates, bowls, and mugs match. It's an ideal way to not only feel organized, but also to feel like you're continuing the aesthetic you want for your space. And, if you're a fan of sleek lines, organic shapes, and stoneware, then you'll love the Stone Lain Cleo Round Dinnerware Set on Amazon. With over 12,500 perfect ratings, this set has been a fixture on Amazon's most wished-for list and it's easy to see why. It comes with enough for service for four, though you can upgrade to a service for eight for as little as $110. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Stone Lain Cleo 16-Piece Round Dinnerware Set, from $63 at amazon.com In the sets, you'll find either four or eight large circular dinner plates with lipped rims, smaller salad plates that also have a lip, deep pasta bowls, and mugs, all in a sleek yet organic design. They come in solid colors, like a rich midnight blue, a matte black, a speckled brown, and more, which add a pop of modern flare too. Since it's made from thick and sturdy stoneware, these dishes are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, so you can easily heat up leftovers or clean up stubborn bits. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Stone Lain Cleo 32-Piece Round Dinnerware Set, $110 (was $120) at amazon.com Shoppers rave over the design, with one touting, "These are gorgeous, clean/sleek looking, very high quality in durability. The bowls have deep rims, and I love how the plates have lips to where you can scrape food off with your fork without it getting all over the place." They finished off by calling the set "design perfection." Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a New Collection of Fall-Themed Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $24 "They look so sharp. They are easy to clean and easy to store. They don't scratch easily. Worth every penny," another person wrote. A third reviewer said that the dishware set was stunning in person, adding that the pieces are heavy and sturdy, have raised edges to keep food on the plate, and stack neatly. Plus, they added that even with kids, they haven't seen chips or any damage to the plates,even though they've had them for a year. Whether you're moving into a new place or want to amp up your design aesthetic, snap up the Stone Lain Cleo Round Dinnerware Set now. You'll surely have the chicest kitchen plates out of everyone you know.