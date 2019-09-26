Image zoom Amazon

When it comes to reusable food storage bags, Amazon has deemed one brand the best of the best: Stasher bags.

You may have already seen the colorful bags pop up on your social media feeds, but if not, let us explain the hype. After launching just a few years ago, they’ve created quite a name for themselves as one of the first self-sealing, plastic-free food storage bags. Made from food-grade silicone, the air-tight Stasher bags are microwave, freezer, dishwasher, and oven safe (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit), plus can also be put in boiling water if you use them to sous vide. The bags have already claimed the number one best-sellers spot in Amazon’s reusable lunch bags category, and have even made it to the retail giant’s hall of fame.

The Amazon Launchpad Hall of Fame features the best “latest innovations from emerging brands,” and Stasher made the cut thanks to close to 1,000 shoppers leaving its bags raving five-star reviews.

“I’ve tried a number of various plastic bag replacements. There’s no perfect option, but these have come the closest. The non-silicone ones can’t be placed in the dishwasher; these can. While I may need to manually dry them, that isn’t a big deal to me,” one shopper wrote. “These seal well. I HATE the ones with sliders. We’ve been using these for several months and they have held up well. Occasionally, they may not come perfectly clean in the dishwasher (as with anything!) but though it may take using a toothbrush or something to get in the corners (NOTE: this does not happen often) I can’t see how any other bag would be better.”

The bags come in a few sizes, including half gallon, sandwich, snack, pocket, and even a stand-up bag that some use as a lunch bag. Needless to say, customers have discovered multiple uses out of them, including using them as a liquids bag during airline travels and as a steamer bag in the microwave.

One reviewer wrote, “I started cooking a lot more in recent years, and have began meal-prepping in order to eat healthier. These bags save not only time, but clean-up! I was able to steam vegetables in the microwave in 5 minutes, and they are so easy to clean that I was reusing them in minutes. My favorite dish for my low carb diet is cauliflower rice, in the past I would have to roast the cauliflower then shred it in my food processor, dirtying up a ton of dishes. I was able to steam the cauliflower in 6-7 minutes, and smash it into pieces while it was in the bag. I also added seasoning/sauce to broccoli, popped back in the microwave and it was done for tomorrow’s lunch!”

So whether you’re looking to be more environmentally friendly—or are looking for better options to store, marinate, and even cook your food—Stasher bags appear to be one of the best reusable storage options to invest in.