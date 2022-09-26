This Vegetable Peeler Has Over 25,600 Perfect Ratings, and It's on Sale for Up to 64% Off

A vegetable peeler is one of those essential tools that feels like it needs to be replaced more often than it should be. Some become dull too fast, some rust, and others even break. Thankfully, shoppers say the Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler is a super durable choice, and it's on sale for up to 64% off at Amazon.

This peeler has a swivel design, meaning it has a sturdy handle with a blade on one side that moves as you use it. Plus its dual stainless steel blades swivel whether you move it up or down, making it perfect for those who are left- or right-handed.

To buy: Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler, $9 (originally $25) at amazon.com

It's also got an ergonomic handle since it's made with soft grip rubber and indents to comfortably fit your hand. They also designed it with an extra perk — a built-in blemish remover at the top, which is a pointed tip that'll help take the eyes out of potatoes or any brown spots in apples. And you don't have to worry about cleanup, since it's dishwasher-safe too.

Though a seemingly standard veggie peeler, over 25,500 shoppers rave over how sharp and easy to use it is. "My mom has had the best peeler for years, but someone made it for her long ago from a saw blade. I've never been able to find one that even comes close until now," one person wrote. They added this one actually works better than their well-loved homemade one on items like apples, beets, squash, and cucumbers.

It's also conveniently designed to prevent any buildup of peels in the blade, which is another reason shoppers love. "I peeled about 10 pounds of apples with hardly any effort. Didn't hurt my hand like my old one. Didn't have to stop and clean it between apples," a reviewer wrote.

Another stated, "It's sharp and works great! I make a lot of food and this is the best peeler I've had." Some even added how it works better than more expensive competitors

For all of your fruit and veggie snacks and meals, snap up this Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler now while it's on sale for 64% off.

