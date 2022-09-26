Lifestyle Kitchen This Vegetable Peeler Has Over 25,600 Perfect Ratings, and It's on Sale for Up to 64% Off Snap it up while it’s just $9. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 26, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon A vegetable peeler is one of those essential tools that feels like it needs to be replaced more often than it should be. Some become dull too fast, some rust, and others even break. Thankfully, shoppers say the Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler is a super durable choice, and it's on sale for up to 64% off at Amazon. This peeler has a swivel design, meaning it has a sturdy handle with a blade on one side that moves as you use it. Plus its dual stainless steel blades swivel whether you move it up or down, making it perfect for those who are left- or right-handed. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler, $9 (originally $25) at amazon.com It's also got an ergonomic handle since it's made with soft grip rubber and indents to comfortably fit your hand. They also designed it with an extra perk — a built-in blemish remover at the top, which is a pointed tip that'll help take the eyes out of potatoes or any brown spots in apples. And you don't have to worry about cleanup, since it's dishwasher-safe too. Though a seemingly standard veggie peeler, over 25,500 shoppers rave over how sharp and easy to use it is. "My mom has had the best peeler for years, but someone made it for her long ago from a saw blade. I've never been able to find one that even comes close until now," one person wrote. They added this one actually works better than their well-loved homemade one on items like apples, beets, squash, and cucumbers. It's Apple Picking Season, and Shoppers Say This On-Sale KitchenAid Slicer Cuts Fruit in Five Seconds It's also conveniently designed to prevent any buildup of peels in the blade, which is another reason shoppers love. "I peeled about 10 pounds of apples with hardly any effort. Didn't hurt my hand like my old one. Didn't have to stop and clean it between apples," a reviewer wrote. Another stated, "It's sharp and works great! I make a lot of food and this is the best peeler I've had." Some even added how it works better than more expensive competitors For all of your fruit and veggie snacks and meals, snap up this Spring Chef Premium Swivel Vegetable Peeler now while it's on sale for 64% off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Whoa, These Extra-Large Freezer Containers Are a Total 'Game Changer' for Families Over 34,100 Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Soft and Absorbent Dish Towels That Are Just $14 This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is a Must-Have for Fall, and It's on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit