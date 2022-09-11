Lifestyle Kitchen Whoa, These Extra-Large Freezer Containers Are a Total 'Game Changer' for Families Make cooking for a crowd a whole lot easier. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Look, you don't need to do it all. From juggling work, chores, and the constant push and pull of daily surprises, there is only so much time in the day to get everything done — especially when it comes to dinner. And this is even more true if you have a family. That's where the Souper Cubes 2-Cup Extra-Large Freezer Trays come in. Though they won't take away all of your stress, the trays can take one of those busy days where you just can't think about cooking, and make it a touch more relaxing. These nifty time-savers are designed with two square-shaped compartments that each fit 2 cups. The extra-large containers hold soups, stews, sauces, and more in your freezer, making them the perfect choice if you're cooking for more than just yourself. And, you can snap up a two-piece set for $37 on Amazon right now. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Souper Cubes 2-Cup Extra-Large Freezer Tray, Set of 2, $37 at amazon.com Made from silicone, the Souper Cubes are sturdy , yet flexible enough to manipulate when removing food. They're also BPA-free, freezer-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit. Another bonus? They come with airtight lids (which are not oven-safe), that way you don't have to worry about using plastic wrap to prevent freezer burn. The brand conveniently marks up four different fill lines within the container too, marked 1 cup and 2 cup on one side, and 250 milliliters and 500 milliliters on the other. This makes meal prep and planning a breeze, since you know exactly how much you've got. One shopper says these are a total "game changer," with another stating they "can't live without them." A third user stated, "I've stalled on buying this for a long time, and boy do I regret it," adding that these cubes have made their freezing process so much easier than when they'd been using plastic cups and takeout containers. Shoppers Say These Large Storage Containers Keep a Whole Box of Cereal Fresh for Weeks, and They're 53% Off And if you have a family with kids, users say these are especially key to help with picky eaters and stressful dinner prep. "This works well if your family thinks you are a short order cook," a reviewer wrote. "If one kid doesn't like chili and the other wants lentil soup, you're all set. Take a pre-frozen cube, microwave it or warm it on the stove and everyone can still order from your 'menu.'" From making busier days feel less stressful with meal prep, to balancing your families tastes and preferences, these Souper Cubes 2-Cup Extra-Large Freezer Trays will surely be a benefit to your cooking repertoire. Snap them up right now on Amazon for just $18 apiece. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit