Whoa, These Extra-Large Freezer Containers Are a Total 'Game Changer' for Families

Look, you don't need to do it all. From juggling work, chores, and the constant push and pull of daily surprises, there is only so much time in the day to get everything done — especially when it comes to dinner. And this is even more true if you have a family.

That's where the Souper Cubes 2-Cup Extra-Large Freezer Trays come in. Though they won't take away all of your stress, the trays can take one of those busy days where you just can't think about cooking, and make it a touch more relaxing.

These nifty time-savers are designed with two square-shaped compartments that each fit 2 cups. The extra-large containers hold soups, stews, sauces, and more in your freezer, making them the perfect choice if you're cooking for more than just yourself. And, you can snap up a two-piece set for $37 on Amazon right now.

Made from silicone, the Souper Cubes are sturdy , yet flexible enough to manipulate when removing food. They're also BPA-free, freezer-, dishwasher-, and oven-safe up to 415 degrees Fahrenheit. Another bonus? They come with airtight lids (which are not oven-safe), that way you don't have to worry about using plastic wrap to prevent freezer burn.

The brand conveniently marks up four different fill lines within the container too, marked 1 cup and 2 cup on one side, and 250 milliliters and 500 milliliters on the other. This makes meal prep and planning a breeze, since you know exactly how much you've got.

One shopper says these are a total "game changer," with another stating they "can't live without them." A third user stated, "I've stalled on buying this for a long time, and boy do I regret it," adding that these cubes have made their freezing process so much easier than when they'd been using plastic cups and takeout containers.

And if you have a family with kids, users say these are especially key to help with picky eaters and stressful dinner prep. "This works well if your family thinks you are a short order cook," a reviewer wrote. "If one kid doesn't like chili and the other wants lentil soup, you're all set. Take a pre-frozen cube, microwave it or warm it on the stove and everyone can still order from your 'menu.'"

From making busier days feel less stressful with meal prep, to balancing your families tastes and preferences, these Souper Cubes 2-Cup Extra-Large Freezer Trays will surely be a benefit to your cooking repertoire. Snap them up right now on Amazon for just $18 apiece.