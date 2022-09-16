Shoppers Say This Kitchen Torch with Over 24,700 Five-Star Ratings 'Works Like a Charm' to Char Foods, and It's 50% Off

Sure, a kitchen torch seems like a luxury tool. But its consistent hot flame is a one-way ticket to impressive crème brûlée crusts, melted cheeses, and seared steaks. It also doesn't have to cost a fortune: Amazon shoppers swear by this one for restaurant-level meals, and it's just $15 right now.

The Sondiko Butane Torch is a versatile kitchen lighter with over 24,700 five-star ratings. Shoppers say it's "wonderful for the home cook," and a "powerful little torch" for its size, with a sturdy .48-pound aluminum body, a wide tip-resistant base, and a long angled nozzle to keep your hands away from the flame. A sliding dial on the base of the neck controls the airflow, and the button on its back triggers the flame, meaning you can control the entire gadget easily with one hand.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Sondiko Butane Torch S400, $15 (originally $30) at amazon.com

It gets hot, with a temperature max of a scorching 2,372 degrees Fahrenheit to be exact, which "works like a charm" to caramelize everything from the top of crème bruleés and chile rellenos to s'mores. Plus, there's a lock setting on the back of the flame's button to prevent accidental torching, and you can rotate it clockwise to trigger a continuous flame.

Even newer torch users confirm it's easy to use. Just hold and rotate the flame button to release the safety lock, pick your desired airflow, and torch away. And refilling it is a breeze since it comes with three nozzles that make it compatible with any butane gas canisters.

The lighter's comment section is flowing with positive reviews. "I use it for everything," said this happy shopper, while another called it "a real find for the price."

It made this shopper's steak "look like it came from a fancy restaurant," and even browned the cheese on this person's pizza better than their go-to chain. They added that the adjustable flame makes it a "much-needed, versatile kitchen utensil" that's "saved them so many times."

Typically $30, the Sondiko Butane Torch S400 is a fun purchase for home cooks who are looking to experiment in the kitchen and don't want to shell out on an expensive option. And right now, you can get it for 50% off. Head to Amazon to take advantage of this hot deal while it lasts.