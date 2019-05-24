Our 12 Favorite Silicone Kitchen Tools Available on Amazon

Every kitchen tool material has its pros and cons, but the synthetic polymer known as silicone often takes the cake (so to speak). What makes it so great for cooking? Silicone is non-toxic and heat-resistant. It’s flexible, durable and dishwasher safe. It’s usually fairly affordable. Silicone kitchen utensils won’t scratch your pots and pans and aren’t easily stained by food. We’ve gathered several essential silicone cooking utensils that deserve to be in your kitchen. Read on for some of the full list and some of our favorite recipes to make with them.

Spatula

Courtesy of Amazon

This silicone spatula set is ideal for the precise, catch-all movement needed for making the perfect scrambled eggs or cake batter. Its thin, flexible edges help leave nothing behind and eliminate clumps and unevenness.

DI ORO 3-Piece Silicone Spatula Set, $30 at amazon.com

Turner Spatula

Courtesy of Amazon

Everyone needs a turner spatula (or three) for pancakes. In order to flip masterfully without scratching your pan, obtain a silicone turner spatula that will slide seamlessly under your food.

DI ORO Chef Series 3-Piece Silicone Turner Spatula Set, $30 at amazon.com

Baking Mat

Courtesy of Amazon

Skip the cooking spray or parchment paper in favor of a heat resistant silicone baking mat. Place it right on the cookie sheet for a clean, non-stick surface. These mats are so easy you’ll find yourself regularly baking chocolate pretzel crinkle cookies.

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat, $9 at amazon.com

Ice Cube Trays

Courtesy of Amazon

Silicone ice cube trays are simply superlative – cubes come out SO easily. Readily available ice cubes are our excuse for more cocktails on the rocks like this Rock ‘n’ Rolla.

OMorc Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack, $12 at amazon.com

Muffin Pan

Courtesy of Amazon

White chocolate walnut muffins will cook evenly and pop out effortlessly with this silicone muffin pan.

Keliwa 12-Cup Silicone Muffin Baking Pan, $10 at amazon.com

Whisk

Courtesy of Amazon

We love a silicone whisk for any whisking job, but especially for more exact, intense recipes like delicious zabaglione.

TEEVEA 3-Pack Very Sturdy Kitchen Whisk, $11 at amazon.com

Basting Brush

Courtesy of Amazon

A silicone pastry brush is perfect for painting on egg wash without leaving stray bristles behind. Try it next time you make halvah-stuffed challah or glazed cinnamon rolls.

OXO Good Grips Silicone Basting & Pastry Brush, $10 at amazon.com

Loaf Pan

Courtesy of Amazon

Silicone loaf pans are ideal for an even bake and smooth removal of smash-banana bread and other quick breads.

Silicone Bread and Loaf Pan Set of 2, $15 at amazon.com

Food Storage Bags

Courtesy of Amazon

Reusable food storage bags are super sustainable. These silicone ones don’t leak and can be used in the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer. They’re especially useful for keeping make-ahead recipes fresh, from parker house rolls to potato gnocchi.

Homelux Theory Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags, $23 at amazon.com

Mixing Spoon

[

Courtesy of Amazon

]

Mixing spoons are necessary in tons of recipes, especially in this mixed-berry spoon cake.

StarPack Basics Silicone Mixing Spoon, $9 at amazon.com

Steamer

Courtesy of Amazon

This silicone steamer is the dream. It stretches to fit wider pots, works well in pressure cookers and the flat bottom is great for steaming fish.

OXO Good Grips Silicone Steamer, $15 at amazon.com

Tongs

Use these silicone tongs for frying, grilling and tossing salads like this peppery greens salad with avocado, chicken and tortilla croutons.

The Original POPCO Tongs, $14 at amazon.com