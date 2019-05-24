Our 12 Favorite Silicone Kitchen Tools Available on Amazon

These great finds are all dishwasher safe and affordable.
Every kitchen tool material has its pros and cons, but the synthetic polymer known as silicone often takes the cake (so to speak). What makes it so great for cooking? Silicone is non-toxic and heat-resistant. It’s flexible, durable and dishwasher safe. It’s usually fairly affordable. Silicone kitchen utensils won’t scratch your pots and pans and aren’t easily stained by food. We’ve gathered several essential silicone cooking utensils that deserve to be in your kitchen. Read on for some of the full list and some of our favorite recipes to make with them.
Spatula
This silicone spatula set is ideal for the precise, catch-all movement needed for making the perfect scrambled eggs or cake batter. Its thin, flexible edges help leave nothing behind and eliminate clumps and unevenness.
DI ORO 3-Piece Silicone Spatula Set, $30 at amazon.com
Turner Spatula
Everyone needs a turner spatula (or three) for pancakes. In order to flip masterfully without scratching your pan, obtain a silicone turner spatula that will slide seamlessly under your food.
DI ORO Chef Series 3-Piece Silicone Turner Spatula Set, $30 at amazon.com
Baking Mat
Skip the cooking spray or parchment paper in favor of a heat resistant silicone baking mat. Place it right on the cookie sheet for a clean, non-stick surface. These mats are so easy you’ll find yourself regularly baking chocolate pretzel crinkle cookies.
AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat, $9 at amazon.com
Ice Cube Trays
Silicone ice cube trays are simply superlative – cubes come out SO easily. Readily available ice cubes are our excuse for more cocktails on the rocks like this Rock ‘n’ Rolla.
OMorc Ice Cube Trays 4 Pack, $12 at amazon.com
Muffin Pan
White chocolate walnut muffins will cook evenly and pop out effortlessly with this silicone muffin pan.
Keliwa 12-Cup Silicone Muffin Baking Pan, $10 at amazon.com
Whisk
We love a silicone whisk for any whisking job, but especially for more exact, intense recipes like delicious zabaglione.
TEEVEA 3-Pack Very Sturdy Kitchen Whisk, $11 at amazon.com
Basting Brush
A silicone pastry brush is perfect for painting on egg wash without leaving stray bristles behind. Try it next time you make halvah-stuffed challah or glazed cinnamon rolls.
OXO Good Grips Silicone Basting & Pastry Brush, $10 at amazon.com
Loaf Pan
Silicone loaf pans are ideal for an even bake and smooth removal of smash-banana bread and other quick breads.
Silicone Bread and Loaf Pan Set of 2, $15 at amazon.com
Food Storage Bags
Reusable food storage bags are super sustainable. These silicone ones don’t leak and can be used in the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer. They’re especially useful for keeping make-ahead recipes fresh, from parker house rolls to potato gnocchi.
Homelux Theory Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bags, $23 at amazon.com
Mixing Spoon
Mixing spoons are necessary in tons of recipes, especially in this mixed-berry spoon cake.
StarPack Basics Silicone Mixing Spoon, $9 at amazon.com
Steamer
This silicone steamer is the dream. It stretches to fit wider pots, works well in pressure cookers and the flat bottom is great for steaming fish.
OXO Good Grips Silicone Steamer, $15 at amazon.com
Tongs
Use these silicone tongs for frying, grilling and tossing salads like this peppery greens salad with avocado, chicken and tortilla croutons.
The Original POPCO Tongs, $14 at amazon.com