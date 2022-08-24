Lifestyle Kitchen I Pack a Salad for Lunch Every Day, and I Swear by This Nifty Container That Separates Toppings and Dressing It’s on sale for only $12 right now. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 24, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Gone are the days where salads are a basic lunch choice. The options for bases, toppings, and dressings yield for a texture and flavor bomb that's unmatched, and working from home I looked forward to my moment of textural bliss during my break. But when I started going back into the office, I wondered how I could pack my salads in a way that kept them just as fresh and satisfying as they were at home. Well, folks, the Shopwithgreen 52-Ounce To-Go Salad Container has made that dream into a delicious reality. There are a few different reasons why I love this container. First, it comes in seven different colors like pink, blue, turquoise, and army green (which is what I have). It's also a great size at 52 ounces, though you could snap up the larger 68-ounce size if that's what you prefer. The container comes with five different pieces: a large bottom bowl, a tray with three compartments, a dressing container which fits right into the tray, a salad fork, and a lid. And, it's on sale for only $12 right now. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Shopwithgreen 52-Ounce To-Go Salad Container, $12 (originally $17) at amazon.com I typically place my lettuce in the bottom bowl, then I add my toppings into the three sections in the top tray, which stacks perfectly above the bowl. Because of the container's compact design, I've found I can fit a lot more lettuce inside without the top compartment crushing it. And, since there are two small compartments and one large in the top tray, I can divvy up the toppings based on what needs more room or what needs to stay separate from the rest (like fresh tomato, since it's got a lot of moisture). I actually prefer to use the dressing container to add in anything that needs to stay crunchy or something that's more delicate, like walnuts or feta cheese. If I do use it for a dressing, however, I try to be a bit more gentle with handling since I've found that the dressing lid isn't airtight. Amazon Shoppers Say This Bestselling Mandoline With 16,000+ Five-Star Ratings Slices Vegetables 'Like Butter' The top lid has four closures that snap onto the container, so it's secure and leak-proof, too. Plus it's microwave and dishwasher safe, so reheating a warm bowl or cleaning up post-lunch is a breeze. Customers on Amazon love it, too, calling it a must-have for the office. One shopper wrote that it holds everything you'd need for a satisfying salad and confirmed that it's both "cute and very convenient." Avoid sacrificing the luxury of a homemade salad by grabbing the Shopwithgreen 52-Ounce To-Go Salad Container while it's just $12 on Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit