I Pack a Salad for Lunch Every Day, and I Swear by This Nifty Container That Separates Toppings and Dressing

It’s on sale for only $12 right now.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Shopwithgreen 52 OZ to Go Salad Container Lunch Container 3-Compartment for Salad Toppings and Snacks
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Gone are the days where salads are a basic lunch choice. The options for bases, toppings, and dressings yield for a texture and flavor bomb that's unmatched, and working from home I looked forward to my moment of textural bliss during my break. But when I started going back into the office, I wondered how I could pack my salads in a way that kept them just as fresh and satisfying as they were at home. Well, folks, the Shopwithgreen 52-Ounce To-Go Salad Container has made that dream into a delicious reality.

There are a few different reasons why I love this container. First, it comes in seven different colors like pink, blue, turquoise, and army green (which is what I have). It's also a great size at 52 ounces, though you could snap up the larger 68-ounce size if that's what you prefer. The container comes with five different pieces: a large bottom bowl, a tray with three compartments, a dressing container which fits right into the tray, a salad fork, and a lid. And, it's on sale for only $12 right now.

Shopwithgreen 52 OZ to Go Salad Container Lunch Container 3-Compartment for Salad Toppings and Snacks
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Shopwithgreen 52-Ounce To-Go Salad Container, $12 (originally $17) at amazon.com

I typically place my lettuce in the bottom bowl, then I add my toppings into the three sections in the top tray, which stacks perfectly above the bowl. Because of the container's compact design, I've found I can fit a lot more lettuce inside without the top compartment crushing it. And, since there are two small compartments and one large in the top tray, I can divvy up the toppings based on what needs more room or what needs to stay separate from the rest (like fresh tomato, since it's got a lot of moisture).

I actually prefer to use the dressing container to add in anything that needs to stay crunchy or something that's more delicate, like walnuts or feta cheese. If I do use it for a dressing, however, I try to be a bit more gentle with handling since I've found that the dressing lid isn't airtight.

The top lid has four closures that snap onto the container, so it's secure and leak-proof, too. Plus it's microwave and dishwasher safe, so reheating a warm bowl or cleaning up post-lunch is a breeze. Customers on Amazon love it, too, calling it a must-have for the office. One shopper wrote that it holds everything you'd need for a satisfying salad and confirmed that it's both "cute and very convenient."

Avoid sacrificing the luxury of a homemade salad by grabbing the Shopwithgreen 52-Ounce To-Go Salad Container while it's just $12 on Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
MISS BIG Lunch Box; THERMOS FUNTAINER 12 Ounce Bottle
These Back-to-School Lunch Essentials Are Dominating Amazon's Bestseller List, and Everything's Under $25
AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
An Olive Oil Dispenser Is the Kitchen Essential You Didn't Know You Needed, and This One Is Top-Rated
Cuisinart CTG-00-SAS 5-Quart Salad Spinner
Tired of Soggy Lettuce? This Cuisinart Salad Spinner Has Nearly 20,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's on Sale
DOWAN Butter Keeper
This TikTok-Famous Tool with 8,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Keeps Butter Fresh for Weeks—and It's on Sale
Reusable Produce Bags
Forget Plastic Bags, This Top-Rated and Stylish Reusable Set Is 41% Off Right Now
OXO Containers
Tons of Oxo's Clever Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers Are Marked Down at Amazon, with Prices as Low as $4
Refridgerator organization
15 Shopper-Loved Refrigerator Organizers from Amazon to Streamline Your Storage
Mixing Bowls with Lids Set
Meal Prepping? These Mixing Bowls with a Clever Design Lets You Grate, Stir, and Pour Mess-Free
Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Hurry! Amazon Discounted Tons of Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry Cookware, with Deals Up to 40% Off
Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven and Signature Roaster
Run, Don't Walk—Le Creuset Slashed Up to 40% Off Its Beloved Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $6
HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards for Kitchen
These Bestselling Cutting Boards Have Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and They're Just $6 Apiece Right Now
Kitchen Gadgets Set
If You're Short on Storage Space, You Need This Innovative 5-in-1 Kitchen Tool Set
MIRA 17 Oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle
Amazon Shoppers Say This Now-$12 Insulated Water Bottle Keeps Drinks Cold All Day—Even in Hot, Humid Climates
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Straw Lid and Flip Lid
I'm Obsessed with This TikTok-Famous Tumbler That Keeps Drinks Ice Cold for Hours
Kitchen items for college
Amazon Has an Under-the-Radar Storefront for College Dorm Shopping—Here Are 15 Stylish and Affordable Kitchen Picks
Ice packs from Amazon
The Best Ice Packs for Every Cooler