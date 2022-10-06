This Clever Tool Is Like an Extra Set of Hands in the Kitchen, and It's Just $12

Whether you're stocking the freezer with soup and sauces, marinating meat for the grill, or frosting sweet treats, filling a plastic bag with food that isn't solid is a challenge. They're a nuisance to keep open and make a huge mess of your countertops if they slip from your hands. Fortunately, shoppers swear by this handy bag holder for a stress-free pouring experience, and it's just $12 right now.

The Ruibo Baggy Holder is your trusty second set of hands in the kitchen. Arriving in a pack of four, each features a v-shaped design with a 3.5-inch nonslip rubber base and two plastic prongs with clips at the end to grip the mouth of your bag and hold it open. The holders work with both single-use and reusable bags, and you can even adjust their legs from 7.3-inches high to 10.6-inches high to fit quart- or gallon-sized bags.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Ruibo Baggy Rack Holder, Pack of 4, $12 (originally $15) at amazon.com

Shoppers call the tool a "game changer" for pouring leftovers, including pasta sauce, chili, and soups. In fact, reviewers can't get enough of this smart storage solution, which has over 8,400 glowing ratings. One said that it cut their meal prep time in half and added they were able to make "a month's worth of food in a few hours," using the Ruibo.

Another person called it "a time-saver and mess-saver" that is worth every penny. "This is the greatest invention ever for filling Ziplock bags," wrote a third happy customer.

For just $12, the Ruibo Baggy Rack Holder is a great find that you never knew you needed. Head to Amazon to snap up a set of four of these affordable meal prep staples for 20% off and try it out for yourself.

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: