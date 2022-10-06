Lifestyle Kitchen This Clever Tool Is Like an Extra Set of Hands in the Kitchen, and It's Just $12 Shoppers call it “the greatest invention ever.” By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 6, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Whether you're stocking the freezer with soup and sauces, marinating meat for the grill, or frosting sweet treats, filling a plastic bag with food that isn't solid is a challenge. They're a nuisance to keep open and make a huge mess of your countertops if they slip from your hands. Fortunately, shoppers swear by this handy bag holder for a stress-free pouring experience, and it's just $12 right now. The Ruibo Baggy Holder is your trusty second set of hands in the kitchen. Arriving in a pack of four, each features a v-shaped design with a 3.5-inch nonslip rubber base and two plastic prongs with clips at the end to grip the mouth of your bag and hold it open. The holders work with both single-use and reusable bags, and you can even adjust their legs from 7.3-inches high to 10.6-inches high to fit quart- or gallon-sized bags. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Ruibo Baggy Rack Holder, Pack of 4, $12 (originally $15) at amazon.com Shoppers call the tool a "game changer" for pouring leftovers, including pasta sauce, chili, and soups. In fact, reviewers can't get enough of this smart storage solution, which has over 8,400 glowing ratings. One said that it cut their meal prep time in half and added they were able to make "a month's worth of food in a few hours," using the Ruibo. Another person called it "a time-saver and mess-saver" that is worth every penny. "This is the greatest invention ever for filling Ziplock bags," wrote a third happy customer. I Make Eggs for Breakfast Every Day, and Caraway's New Mini Pan Is the Best I've Tried For just $12, the Ruibo Baggy Rack Holder is a great find that you never knew you needed. Head to Amazon to snap up a set of four of these affordable meal prep staples for 20% off and try it out for yourself. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Don't Wait: You Can Grab Three of These Top-Rated Cake Pans for the Price of One Zwilling, Henckels, and Cuisinart Knives Are Up to 62% Off Ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale Keurig's Space-Saving Coffee Machine Has 56,000+ Five-Star Amazon Ratings, and It's 30% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit