Rubbermaid's Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are a Smart Buy for Leftovers and Meal Prep, and They're 42% Off

Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Holiday cooking requires organization, and you'll need a sturdy set of containers to keep your kitchen in check. Luckily, Rubbermaid's trusted sets are up to 42% off during Amazon's Early Prime Access Sale, and you won't want to miss out.

Among the marked down items, you'll find the brand's classic 42-piece container set, plus covered casserole dishes and dried-goods containers at a steal. Prices start at $14, but here's the catch — these sweet deals are available exclusively for Prime members, so make sure you sign up to take full advantage.

Below, we've rounded up five must-have Rubbermaid markdowns. The sale ends tonight at midnight, so make sure to hit your shopping list before the deals are gone for good.

Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 5.5 Cup Meal Prep Containers, Pack of 5

Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$14 with Prime (was $23) at Amazon

Streamline your weekly meal prep with this 5.5-cup container set. Featuring a wide rectangular shape, these bins hold a decent amount of food, including larger batches of proteins, vegetables, and grains. This shopper gave the set an "A+" for its durability and value, while another wrote that it "meets every expectation," and holds the perfect amount of food for lunch or dinner. The entire collection can be nested and snapped on top of itself for easy storage, and it's microwave- and top-rack dishwasher-safe.

Rubbermaid 42-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids

Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$20 with Prime (was $31) at Amazon

At just $26, this massive container set is one of the best deals of the bunch. You'll get 21 containers and corresponding lids, ranging in size from the smallest .5-cup size, to the largest 7-cup option. Each container is dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe, so you won't have to worry about it warping over time. The 3-cup, 5-cup, and 7-cup containers even come with vented lids, which is great for steaming or heating up food in the microwave. Use them for meal prep, leftovers, and everything in between.

Shoppers give this multipurpose set over 43,000 glowing ratings, with one writing that they are "great food storage containers at an affordable price" that last for years.

Rubbermaid 16-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers with Lids

Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$42 with Prime (was $60) at Amazon

Pick up this fridge and pantry bundle that Amazon shoppers confirm keeps dried goods, baking ingredients, and grains at their freshest. At $42, you get 16 leak-proof clear containers that are microwave- and dishwasher-safe, with airtight latch-style lids for longer-lasting goods. Ranging in size from a small .5-cup option to a large 16-cup bin, these clear bins make it easy to keep stock of your pantry, and have built-in vents underneath the lid to prevent any splattering in the microwave. Plus, they're stackable, so you can take advantage of vertical storage space.

Rubbermaid Duralite 8-Piece Glass Casserole Baking Dishes

Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$37 with Prime (was $53) at Amazon

Perfect for serving or storing, Rubbermaid's newest launch is a great set to snap up ahead of the holidays. Made of heat-resistant glass, this set includes a 2.5-quart baking dish, a 1.75-quart baking dish, and four cup-sized ramekins.

Reviewers say this durable set is extremely versatile and that the included lids make them perfect for taking along to gatherings or friends' homes. They are dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit, making them perfect for everything from lasagnas and roasted chicken to creme bruleés. And since the casserole dishes come with matching lids, your leftovers can easily go from table to fridge without the cleanup.

Rubbermaid 16-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids

Rubbermaid Prime Early Access Sale
Courtesy of Amazon
$17 with Prime (was $25) at Amazon

Prevent an artistic masterpiece in your microwave with these splatter-proof containers. The set comes with four 3-cup containers, four 5-cup containers, and vented lids to keep food from making a complete mess. The set's durable plastic build can handle the fridge, freezer, and microwave with ease, and it won't dry out your reheated foods.

Over 12,200 Amazon shoppers swear by this set, calling it the best purchase for meal prep, and a "the perfect everyday kitchen workhorse." They added that they're easy stackable and don't shatter when dropped.

