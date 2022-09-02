Shoppers Say This Gordon Ramsay Knife Set Is a Huge Space-Saver—and It's 46% Off

Every square inch counts in professional kitchens. So, it's no surprise that Michelin-starred Chef Gordon Ramsay — a man famous for his exacting standards — took this into consideration in developing his own knife collaboration with Royal Dalton. Made up of five essential blades, the Royal Dalton Gordon Ramsay 6-Piece Block Knife Set comes in an equally valuable compact container, so you don't have to sacrifice precious space for performance.

It's been a hit with home cooks, amassing over 1,200 perfect ratings at Amazon. And we have very good news. Apartment dwellers and bulky-knife set haters alike can snap up his sleek and uniquely designed 6-Piece Block Knife Set for nearly half right now.

This isn't just any ordinary knife set. Instead of coming in a large block holder, the blades are designed to seamlessly fit into a slender and lightweight filament block in a versatile dark gray color. The knives are nothing short of stylish either, with their tapered silver blades and classic black handles.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Royal Dalton Gordon Ramsay 6-Piece Block Knife Set, $94 (originally $175) at amazon.com

The set includes the essentials you'll expect to find in a professional kitchen, including an 8-inch chef's knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5-inch utility knife, and a 3-inch paring knife. Each fits a specific task, from the chef's knife that allows you to glide through ingredients to the santoku blade that makes sharp cuts downwards, which is helpful when you're cutting produce. The 5-inch utility knife is great because it's so versatile, you can use it for anything from hulling strawberries to slicing cheese or shallots.

Amazon shoppers love these knives and say they are the best they've ever owned. Users particularly appreciate how compact the knife holder is. Plus, there are no dedicated slots for each knife. The unique textured storage section allows you to slide any knife back in anywhere, making the process of using them even more seamless.

"This knife set has replaced all previous knives in our home. It is sleek, neutral and protects the quality of the knives," one said. Another added that "this cylinder design is brilliant — [it] fits on [the] counter with a small footprint and is light so it's easy to slide and move," adding that the quality of the knives has blown them away just as much.

Save space without compromising, and pick up the innovative Royal Dalton and Gordon Ramsay 6-Piece Knife Set now while it's on sale.