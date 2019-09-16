These Portable Produce Containers Will Keep Your Snacks Fresh While on the Go

Image zoom Food52

At Food & Wine we love a good storage container, and especially one that protects the foods we love (see: our favorite Rubbermaid Freshworks containers). We know that many of us live our lives on-the-go, and need things the best travel mugs to get us through the day. There’s also no worse feeling than actually packing your lunch for once, but opening your container and finding your fruits and veggies wilted and bruised. If you don’t have the time to wash and dry your berries in the morning (who does?) Rosti Mepal makes the perfect solution.

Image zoom Food52

The Veggie & Fruit To-Go Cup ($26 at food52.com) is a packing system that’ll protect your produce from fridge to desk lunch, picnic, cafeteria, and everything else in between. The double layer cup houses your fruit inside a mini colander, and also comes with a reusable fork that fits right inside, do you can toss it in your bag and head out the door. At 20 ounces, they're perfect for a good serving of berries, slices of celery, cucumber, carrots, or whatever your snack of choice may be.

To buy: Veggie & Fruit To-Go Cup, $26 at food52.com or amazon.com

Modular style kitchen storage is all the rage, and for good reason. Rosti Mepal, a company based in the Netherlands, makes excellent nesting mixing bowls, as well as microwavable storage bowls with lids that easily double as serving bowls. Their to-go containers, like the bowls, are fully dishwasher safe and BPA-free. The container comes in three signature colors: Nordic denim, Nordic green (available on Amazon) and Nordic white.

Image zoom Food52

Save your raspberries, blueberries and baby carrots from certain demise by finding the to-go cup, and plenty of other genius storage ideas at food52.com.