These Are Some of the Best Roasting Pans You Can Buy—and They're on Sale

Fall is prime time to upgrade your roasting repertoire. If you’re planning on hosting any holiday dinners, it pays dividends to have the best tools and pans on hand for all the vegetables, casseroles and, of course, centerpiece roasts to serve for big parties. We scoured the latest sales and found several quality options for roasting pans in all shapes and sizes. Read on for nine of the best options to order now and have in time for the holidays.

Le Creuset

Enameled cast iron means this pan retains heat, cooks evenly and resists wear and tear while still being dishwasher safe.

Le Creuset Signature Cast-Iron Rectangular Roasting Pan, $250 (originally $315) at williams-sonoma.com

Lagostina Martellata

This Italian-designed roaster combines 18/10 stainless steel with hammered copper for a striking look you can bring straight to the table (with a trivet of course). It’s oven and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees.

Lagostina Martellata Hammered Copper Roasting Pan, $120 (was $180) at williams-sonoma.com

All-Clad

The nonstick, V-shaped roasting rack in this stainless steel pan will help any protein cook evenly and retain that great crispy outer layer while keeping the juices retained inside. Oven safe to 600°F and you can pop it on the stove for making gravy without a problem.

All-Clad Large Stainless Steel Roasting Pan & Roaster Rack, $180 (was $260) at nordstrom.com

The nonstick coating of this pan makes it easy to collect those great juices below for basting and making sauces and gravy.

All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick 13" x 16" Roaster, $100 (was $150) at bloomingdales.com

Calphalon

This dishwasher-safe pan comes with tools to boot: stainless steel lifters and injection baster for the perfect roasted chicken or turkey.

Calphalon Roaster Pan with Rack, Lifters & Baster, $105 (was $130) at bloomingdales.com

Sur La Table

The magnetic stainless steel exterior of this pan makes it induction cooktop-friendly, and the aluminum core provides superior heat retention.

Sur La Table Tri-ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan, $96 (was $200) at surlatable.com

Scanpan

The ceramic titanium nonstick surface of this pan is impossible to scratch, even with metal utensils. So you can scrape up all of those great bits for your gravy purposes. The pan also works for casseroles, fish and evening sheet cakes.

Scanpan Classic Roaster, 15" X 10", $100 (was $229) at surlatable.com

Mauviel

This pan has staying power, crafted in France out of copper, aluminum and 18/10 stainless steel. The stainless steel handles stay cool to the touch and should last a lifetime of use.

Mauviel M’tradition Roaster, $300 (was $360) at surlatable.com

Williams Sonoma

Great for a more petite bird or rack of lamb, this 13 3/4" by 11 1/2" pan is compact and durable. Use it for roasted meats, lasagnas or casseroles.

Williams Sonoma Stainless-Steel Ultimate Roasting Pan, $60 (was $100) at williams-sonoma.com