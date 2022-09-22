Hang Kitchen Towels Anywhere with These Modern-Looking Adhesive Hooks That Are Just $9 at Amazon

When it comes to maximizing space in a small kitchen, every nook and cranny can become a valuable storage spot. Which is why shoppers use these nifty towel hooks to keep their dishcloths easily accessible from anywhere in their kitchens — and you can grab a pack of two for just $9.

The Richyn Kitchen Towel Hooks attach to a wide range of surfaces, from the inside of cabinets to backsplashes to the front of stoves, which shoppers say "save so much wall and counter space in a small kitchen." You can opt to install them in seconds with the included self-adhesive tape, or screws and dowels for a little more stability.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Richyn Kitchen Towel Hooks, Set of 2, $9 (originally $10) at amazon.com

Each plastic hook has a plus sign-style indent that firmly holds onto your kitchen towels, so you won't have to worry about them slipping or landing on the floor. And you don't need to fold them — just pull the towel out when you need to use it, and push it back in once you're finished.

With over 1,300 five-star ratings, shoppers confirm the grip on these hooks is "excellent," and even resisted the powerful grasp of a strong canine towel thief. They solved this shopper's pet peeve of kitchen towels falling on the floor, while another person titled their review: "Where have these been all my life?" They added that these "stupid cheap" hooks made their kitchen "function better and look less cluttered."

The Richyn Kitchen Towel Hooks come in four modern finishes, but shoppers point out that the chrome option "makes it look far more expensive than it is." For only $9, you get a set of two hooks that make it easy to hang your towels anywhere, keep them at arm's reach, and declutter your countertops.

You can finally kiss that trusty oven handle resting spot goodbye. Head to Amazon to grab these smart towel hooks now.

