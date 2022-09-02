REI's Labor Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Cookware Finds, and Prices Start at Just $11

Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but outdoor cooking season is still going strong. And no matter if your favorite way to spend time outside is flipping burgers on the barbecue, snacking on a hike, or roasting marshmallows over the fire — you'll need the right gear for a new season of adventures.

A smart place to stock up is the beloved outdoor retailer REI, which has a massive selection of cookware, coolers, and more on sale for up to 73% off. Right now, you can upgrade your camping kitchen with amazing deals from brands like Oxo, Igloo, Yeti, Eureka, and much more. The sale covers all of your bases, with finds from outdoor cookware and travel tumblers, to collapsible camping sinks, cooking tools, and even portable stoves. And since prices start at just $11, it's a great time to grab items for the rest of the year.

For even bigger savings, you can sign up for a $30 Co-Op membership. It gives you a lifetime access to REI sale events and an additional 20% off eligible outlet items this weekend using code LABOR22. You don't want to wait, though. Prices go back up on September 5 at 11:59 PT. So keep scrolling to see our favorite picks.

Among the deals to snag during this sale, this $28 cast iron skillet is a must-buy. The 6-inch pan has a sturdy handle and multifunctional lid that becomes an additional flat cooking surface when flipped over. Another cool find is Yeti's classic Lowball tumbler, which is 25% off at the moment. It's made of quality stainless steel and has a double-wall insulated interior that keeps beverages cold or hot for hours. Plus, its magnetic slider lid keeps spills at bay and ensures no heat escapes from your tea, coffee, or hot water.

Courtesy of REI

Best Outdoor Cookware Deals

Keep your beers, canned wines, and soft drinks ice cold with this $42 cooler from Igloo. It's $18 off, and part of Teva and Igloo's recent collaboration, with a specially designed strap that makes it easy to carry from the car to the campsite. And while you're at it, pick up this camp stove from Eureka. For only $34, you'll get a powerful single-burner stove that is great for cooking shakshuka, searing chicken, and heating foods without relying on wood and a makeshift fire.

Courtesy of REI

Best Cooler and Grill Deals

There's no shortage of incredible Oxo deals for REI Co-Op members to shop during this Labor Day sale. Some standouts include this $9 plastic cutting board, or these stainless steel tongs that help you cook over the fire with confidence and have a convenient bottle opener so you can enjoy a bottle of beer or soda while you work. Grab them both for just under $12. We've also got our eyes on this collapsible camping sink, with two handles that can double as a cooler or storage spot for all of your food items. Get it for $5 off right now.

Courtesy of REI

Best Outdoor Kitchen Prep Deals