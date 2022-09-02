Lifestyle Kitchen REI's Labor Day Sale Is Full of Incredible Cookware Finds, and Prices Start at Just $11 Shop essentials from Igloo, Oxo, and Yeti for 72% less. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of REI Labor Day weekend may mark the unofficial end of summer, but outdoor cooking season is still going strong. And no matter if your favorite way to spend time outside is flipping burgers on the barbecue, snacking on a hike, or roasting marshmallows over the fire — you'll need the right gear for a new season of adventures. A smart place to stock up is the beloved outdoor retailer REI, which has a massive selection of cookware, coolers, and more on sale for up to 73% off. Right now, you can upgrade your camping kitchen with amazing deals from brands like Oxo, Igloo, Yeti, Eureka, and much more. The sale covers all of your bases, with finds from outdoor cookware and travel tumblers, to collapsible camping sinks, cooking tools, and even portable stoves. And since prices start at just $11, it's a great time to grab items for the rest of the year. For even bigger savings, you can sign up for a $30 Co-Op membership. It gives you a lifetime access to REI sale events and an additional 20% off eligible outlet items this weekend using code LABOR22. You don't want to wait, though. Prices go back up on September 5 at 11:59 PT. So keep scrolling to see our favorite picks. Among the deals to snag during this sale, this $28 cast iron skillet is a must-buy. The 6-inch pan has a sturdy handle and multifunctional lid that becomes an additional flat cooking surface when flipped over. Another cool find is Yeti's classic Lowball tumbler, which is 25% off at the moment. It's made of quality stainless steel and has a double-wall insulated interior that keeps beverages cold or hot for hours. Plus, its magnetic slider lid keeps spills at bay and ensures no heat escapes from your tea, coffee, or hot water. Courtesy of REI Best Outdoor Cookware Deals Oxo Outdoor Campgrounds French Press, $189 with membership (originally $26) GsiSI Outdoors Halulite Ketalist II Cookset, $28 (originally $40) Barebones 6-Inch All-iIn-One Cast -Iron Skillet, $4228 (originally $740) GsiSI Outdoors Glacier Explorer Set, $45 (originally $65) Jetboil Summit Skillet, $34 (originally $45) Yeti Rambler Lowball Tumbler with MagSlider Lid, $15 (originally $20) Keep your beers, canned wines, and soft drinks ice cold with this $42 cooler from Igloo. It's $18 off, and part of Teva and Igloo's recent collaboration, with a specially designed strap that makes it easy to carry from the car to the campsite. And while you're at it, pick up this camp stove from Eureka. For only $34, you'll get a powerful single-burner stove that is great for cooking shakshuka, searing chicken, and heating foods without relying on wood and a makeshift fire. This Stanley Cooking Kit That Campers Say Is 'Worth Every Penny' Is Now Only $15 Courtesy of REI Best Cooler and Grill Deals Igloo Packable Puffer, $28 (originally $40) Igloo X Teva Playmate Cooler, $42 (originally $60) Camp Chef Teton 2-Burner Stove, $96 (originally $160) Eureka Sprk Camp Stove, $34 (originally $45) There's no shortage of incredible Oxo deals for REI Co-Op members to shop during this Labor Day sale. Some standouts include this $9 plastic cutting board, or these stainless steel tongs that help you cook over the fire with confidence and have a convenient bottle opener so you can enjoy a bottle of beer or soda while you work. Grab them both for just under $12. We've also got our eyes on this collapsible camping sink, with two handles that can double as a cooler or storage spot for all of your food items. Get it for $5 off right now. Courtesy of REI Best Outdoor Kitchen Prep Deals Oxo Outdoor Ready Surface Cutting Board, $9 for members (originally $13) Sol Flat Pack 16-Liter Collapsible Sink, $17 (originally $22) Oxo Camp Cook Utensil with Tool Rest, $35 for members (originally $50) Hydro Flask Food Jar, $31 (originally $45) Oxo Camp Dish Squeegee Scraper, $7 for members (originally $10) Oxo Outdoor Camp Stove Griddle Turner, $11 for members (originally $16) Oxo Stainless Steel Tongs with Bottle Opener, $11 for members (originally $16) Oxo Outdoor Santoku Knife with Locking Sheath, $14 (originally $20)