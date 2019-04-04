11 Smart Ways to Reorganize Your Refrigerator

Now that we have all been sufficiently inspired by Marie Kondo’s Netflix show to declutter our closets and desks, it’s time to turn to the part of our home that may need the most love: the refrigerator. Most of us have crowded, disorganized fridges with very little accessibility. We waste time looking for ingredients and often come home from the grocery store with a dozen eggs, only to realize we had eggs on the bottom shelf all along. Thankfully, there is a way to change that. From glass and plastic containers of like items to lazy Susans, labels and shelf liners, you’ll be able to find exactly what you’re looking for and keep your fridge organized. Thanks to these brilliant tools, gone will be the days your juicy, red strawberries grew mold because you forgot they were hidden behind the milk. Read on for 11 smart ideas for refrigerator organization.

Lazy Susan

Courtesy of Amazon

mDesign Plastic Round Lazy Susan Rotating Turntable Food Storage Container, $16 at amazon.com

You might already use one in your spice cabinet, but a turntable works great for refrigerated condiments as well. Now, you’ll be able to peruse your mustards and hot sauces before picking the preferred sandwich accompaniment. Plus, you’ll have the ability to easily scan expiration dates, which (let’s be honest) you don’t check on a regular basis.

Storage Bins

Courtesy of Amazon

Sorbus BPA-Free Plastic 6-Piece Fridge and Freezer Storage Bin Set, $35 at amazon.com

If you’re ready to go all in, opt for this set of six BPA-free plastic organizers. The two large bins are well-suited for fresh fruits and vegetables – remove the produce from their original containers and wash before placing in the bins for optimal visibility and grab-and-eat later.

Pyrex Containers

Courtesy of Amazon

Pyrex Simply Store Glass Rectangular and Round 18-Piece Food Container Set, $41 at amazon.com

Glass is another great way to go and Pyrex offers an awesome set of 18 microwave-safe containers. With multi-colored lids, you can arrange your food groups by color. These are perfect for meal-prep and bringing leftovers to work.

Shelf Liners

Courtesy of Amazon

HityTech Refrigerator Shelf Liners, from $9 at amazon.com

Are your refrigerator shelves a little sticky? Peppered with crumbs, perhaps? These shelf liners have you covered. They’re super easy to clean, plus they keep items in place so there’s no slipping and sliding action.

Can Dispenser

Courtesy of Amazon

InterDesign Can Dispenser, $15 at amazon.com

Maximize space in a major way with this can dispenser that works for both canned beverages and food. Its flat top makes a perfect shelf so everything fits perfectly.

Food Labels

Courtesy of Amazon

Erasable, Microwave and Dishwasher-Safe Food Labels, $12 at amazon.com

The best way to know what something is and how long it’s been in the fridge is by labeling. These labels come with permanent markers so there’s no smudging – only the permanent marker erasers (that also come with the labels) can remove your information.

Storage Tray

Courtesy of Amazon

InterDesign Storage Tray, $13 at amazon.com

Stacking is key to an organized fridge, but many grocery items weren’t packaged for balancing. This is where the tray comes in, sitting flawlessly atop your flat-topped containers.

Egg Container

Courtesy of Amazon

Greenco Stackable Refrigerator Egg Storage Bin, $8 at amazon.com

You’ll never worry about breaking your eggs with this stackable storage bin that holds up to 14 eggs and can fit on top of or below all your other containers. It’s extra helpful that it’s clear, so you always know how many eggs you have without moving anything.

Bottle Hanger

Courtesy of Amazon

BottleLoft Magnetic Bottle Hanger, 2 Strip Pack, $30 at amazon.com

Bottles take up a lot of space. If you like to get creative about your beer storage, take these magnetic bottle hangers for a test drive. With patented technology, the strips are able to stick to the ceiling of your refrigerator and magnetically hold bottles in place from the cap.

Wine Stand

Courtesy of Amazon

mDesign Modern Plastic Stackable Vertical Wine Bottle Holder Stand, $23 at amazon.com

We often ask ourselves, “what is a refrigerator without wine?” You can chill a significant number more bottles with this stackable wine bottle holder that can of course sit atop any of your many containers.

Glass Pitcher

Courtesy of Amazon

Bormioli Rocco Hermetic Seal Glass Pitcher With Lid and Spout, $20 at amazon.com

To keep things consistent, store your beverages like juice and milk in glass pitchers like this one. You’ll always know its contents, it has an easy-to-grab handle and it’s beautiful for entertaining.