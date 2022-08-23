Hurry! Amazon Discounted Tons of Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry Cookware, with Deals Up to 40% Off

Prices start at just $6.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 23, 2022

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

I'm of the opinion that you can never have too many options for cookware. From basic tools like rubber spatulas to useful cast-iron pans, you'll want to adorn a well-crafted collection or replace any well-loved items when you can. And when celebrities or chefs like Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry come out with their own lines, they release functional and creatively designed products that's hard to resist snapping up. Luckily, Amazon quietly discounted the prices of tons of their cookware for up to 40% off.

With both celebrities' vast cookware collections, it's easy to get overwhelmed by what to grab. We've rounded up 14 of the best deals, ranging from full 12-piece sets to a simple but essential silicone spoon. Keep reading to see these top picks, starting at just $6.

Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry Cookware Deals

For easy baking, snap up some sets from Rachael Ray's cooking line, like the two-piece bakeware set that comes with a baking sheet and a crisper, which helps achieve maximum airflow for crunchy roasted veggies and more. The 10-piece bakeware set is another essential for any beginners too, since it comes with sheet pans, cake pans, and muffin pans — all for less than $100.

For fun kitchen grabs, pick up the rubber spatula set that's just $6 from Ayesha Curry's line. Not only is this a must-have, but it's also cute enough to keep on display with its playful design. Her collection also features this functionable bowl set that comes with labeled measurements along the insides. Plus, they're stackable and come in three different colors and sizes. If you're looking to dip your toes into some stir-frys, she's also got you covered with this chic nonstick wok.

If you need to start fresh or just want to revamp items in your collection, both brands have sets to take the guesswork away. Pick up the 14-piece set from Rachael Ray, which has everything from a large sauce pot to a small frying pan, or opt for the smaller 12-piece set if you want to grab a set with a few cooking utensils included. Shoppers love the quality, too. "These pans distribute heat very evenly and make cleanup a breeze," one reviewer wrote. And for an even smaller set, the nine-piece option from Ayesha Curry is some shoppers' "new favorite cookware," which you can grab for less than $100 right now.

From olive oil dispensers to leakproof containers and full-on cookware sets, this sale has got you covered. But you don't want to wait too long, since we're not sure how long the sale will last. Shop some of the best deals on Rachael Ray and Ayesha Curry cookware below.

Rachael Ray 14-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$215 (was $270) at Amazon

Ayesha Curry Nine-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$77 (was $100) at Amazon

Ayesha Curry 10-Inch Cast Iron Square Grill Pan

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$34 (was $45) at Amazon

Ayesha Curry 14-Inch Nonstick Wok

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$24 (was $40) at Amazon

Ayesha Curry Three-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$35 (was $50) at Amazon

Rachael Ray Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$20 (was $24) at Amazon

Rachael Ray 12-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$133 (was $190) at Amazon

Rachael Ray Silicone Spoon

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$8 (was $10) at Amazon

Ayesha Curry Two-Piece Rubber Spatula Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$6 (was $10) at Amazon

Rachael Ray 17-Inch Wood Cutting Board

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$30 (was $35) at Amazon

Rachael Ray Two-Piece Stackable Bowl Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$26 (was $35) at Amazon

Rachael Ray Two-Piece Bakeware Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$19 (was $25) at Amazon

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Leakproof Container Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$28 (was $45) at Amazon

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Bakeware Set

Cookware Amazon Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Amazon
$88 (was $110) at Amazon
