Lifestyle Kitchen I've Had This Pyrex Measuring Cup Set for Years, and Over 45,500 Shoppers Agree It's the Best Out There Grab the set of three for just $25 at Amazon. Published on October 23, 2022 I remember when I made my first batch of brownies from scratch. I melted a ton of butter in a bowl in the microwave. After 30 seconds or so, that bowl shattered — and so did my dreams of gooey brownies. It was then that I swore I'd only use heat-safe glass tools, like the Pyrex glass measuring cups. Even after about a decade, I've only experienced bliss with these measuring cups. They're not only safe to use in the microwave, but also preheated ovens and freezers. Plus, they come in a set of three, so there's a size for every single need I could possibly have. Each cup has a wide mouth, sturdy handle, and spout that makes it easy and comfortable to use. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Measuring Cup Set, $25 at amazon.com The set includes 1-cup, 2-cup, and a 4-cup pieces made from tempered glass and designed with very clear red-marked measurements in both volumes and weights. The clear glass and bold markings guarantee you can read the measurements from both the inside or outside of the cups. Recipes can often alternate the types of measurements they require, which is no problem with these tools. You'll find cups, millileters, and ounces marked on their sides. The BPA-free glass is nonporous too, meaning you won't experience lingering odors, flavors, or stains. (I've made a turmeric dressing in these, and nothing was stained.) I've turned to these simple measuring cups for years, even after being professionally trained and exposed to tons of tools out there. I don't just use them for baking, either. I measure liquids for dressings, sauces, soups and stews, as well as plant-based milk for my oats and post-workout smoothies. I also scoop out pasta water for thickening sauces, since I know they can handle the hot temperature. Amazon Shoppers agree that these are the best — the set has garnered 45,500 perfect ratings on the site. "This is one of the [best] purchases I have made. I love the sizes and I use them for everything," one wrote. Aside from measuring ingredients, reviewers say they use them as mixing bowls, a spout for pouring batters, home projects like candle-making, and more. I've Used These Pyrex Bowls with Over 21,400 Perfect Ratings for a Decade, and They're Totally Worth It Another person said, "This set meets the expectation of quality that has long been associated with this brand. I absolutely love this trio." They added the glass is very clearly marked, smooth, and thick. Other's have noted that despite their durability, they're still lightweight enough to use comfortably in the kitchen. Snap the Pyrex 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set up now, especially as we approach hosting season. They're sure to come in handy then.