I've Used These Pyrex Bowls with Over 21,400 Perfect Ratings for a Decade, and They're Totally Worth It

As someone with a professional pastry background and a whole lot of experience cooking at home, I've used plenty of different kitchen bowls. And from durable stainless steel to lightweight plastic, my most used and abused bowls are my Pyrex glass ones I've had since high school.

These bowls have been with me through events like my 15th birthday, accidental oven fires, COVID-19, and drunk chocolate chip cookie making (I do not condone this). The truth is that they're one of the most versatile pieces in my kitchen, and I'm not alone in thinking so. The Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set on Amazon has over 21,400 perfect ratings too.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set, $17 at amazon.com

This set, like mine at home, comes in three different sizes: 1 quart, 1.5 quart, and 2 quart. This is so important, both because you oftentimes need multiple bowls when you're cooking, baking, or eating and different instructions require different sizes. They're made from the classic tempered-glass that Pyrex is famous for, meaning they're resistant to absorbing stains, odors, and flavors. Plus, they have a lip which makes them easy to hold.

The tempered glass is completely heat-safe, even if you use it in the microwave or preheated oven (unregulated heat can often damage glass, the brand says). For baking, this is crucial. While my dry ingredients are ready to go in the 2-quart bowl and my liquids are combined in the 1.5-quart bowl, I can melt chocolate in the 1-quart bowl over a double boiler. And, in no time, I've got the perfect brownies ready to go in the oven. .

I've reheated dinners, served big salads, enjoyed popcorn, and mixed tons of different concoctions in these suckers, and I would argue they're a total kitchen essential. My favorite part? Since they're glass, you can always see what's going on to ensure ingredients are properly mixed, totally melted, or evenly spread.

Amazon shoppers have echoed these same thoughts. "Easy to take care of and so practical," wrote a shopper who uses the bowls for baking, microwaving, and storing leftovers.. "These are a lifetime purchase, they do not [break]," they added.

"These are the standard. Stain-proof, heavy-duty, and does well with heat," another person said. Plus, shoppers love how easy they are to clean, and I fully agree. Not only are they dishwasher-safe, but their smooth coating makes food and batter glide right off in the sink or dishwasher.

So, what are you waiting for? Snap up the Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set for just $17 at Amazon. They've earned a place in my kitchen, and I know they will in yours too.

