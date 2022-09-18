Lifestyle Kitchen I've Used These Pyrex Bowls with Over 21,400 Perfect Ratings for a Decade, and They're Totally Worth It Snap up a set of three for just $17. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 18, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon As someone with a professional pastry background and a whole lot of experience cooking at home, I've used plenty of different kitchen bowls. And from durable stainless steel to lightweight plastic, my most used and abused bowls are my Pyrex glass ones I've had since high school. These bowls have been with me through events like my 15th birthday, accidental oven fires, COVID-19, and drunk chocolate chip cookie making (I do not condone this). The truth is that they're one of the most versatile pieces in my kitchen, and I'm not alone in thinking so. The Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set on Amazon has over 21,400 perfect ratings too. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set, $17 at amazon.com This set, like mine at home, comes in three different sizes: 1 quart, 1.5 quart, and 2 quart. This is so important, both because you oftentimes need multiple bowls when you're cooking, baking, or eating and different instructions require different sizes. They're made from the classic tempered-glass that Pyrex is famous for, meaning they're resistant to absorbing stains, odors, and flavors. Plus, they have a lip which makes them easy to hold. The tempered glass is completely heat-safe, even if you use it in the microwave or preheated oven (unregulated heat can often damage glass, the brand says). For baking, this is crucial. While my dry ingredients are ready to go in the 2-quart bowl and my liquids are combined in the 1.5-quart bowl, I can melt chocolate in the 1-quart bowl over a double boiler. And, in no time, I've got the perfect brownies ready to go in the oven. . I've reheated dinners, served big salads, enjoyed popcorn, and mixed tons of different concoctions in these suckers, and I would argue they're a total kitchen essential. My favorite part? Since they're glass, you can always see what's going on to ensure ingredients are properly mixed, totally melted, or evenly spread. This Rolling Pin with Over 5,000 Five-Star Ratings Uses a Pastry Chef Secret to Keep Dough Cold Amazon shoppers have echoed these same thoughts. "Easy to take care of and so practical," wrote a shopper who uses the bowls for baking, microwaving, and storing leftovers.. "These are a lifetime purchase, they do not [break]," they added. "These are the standard. Stain-proof, heavy-duty, and does well with heat," another person said. Plus, shoppers love how easy they are to clean, and I fully agree. Not only are they dishwasher-safe, but their smooth coating makes food and batter glide right off in the sink or dishwasher. So, what are you waiting for? Snap up the Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set for just $17 at Amazon. They've earned a place in my kitchen, and I know they will in yours too. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set For a 'Whole Different Experience with Taste and Texture,' Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Mortar and Pestle Set This Unexpected Kitchen Tool Is a Must-Have for Fall, and It's on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit