Amazon Dropped Shockingly Good Deals on Fire Pits and Patio Heaters Ahead of Its Prime Member Sale—Up to $1,000 Off

As temperatures dip and the sun sets earlier, the time you spend on your patio or deck likely decreases, too. Introduce a heat source to your outdoor space, however, and you'll soon find yourself gathering there in the chillier months as well.

If you want to grab a great deal on a fire pit, fire table, or outdoor heat lamp for the fall, you don't have to wait for Black Friday. With Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, Prime members can shop major discounts on thousands of items from Tuesday, October 11, to Wednesday, October 12. And purchasing an outdoor heating item earlier in the season will buy you extra time to enjoy cool, crisp fall evenings.

Better yet, you can start shopping now. Like Prime Day, the Prime Early Access Sale lasts just 48 hours, but Amazon has quietly marked down select items ahead of the big event. And if you're not a Prime member, a 30-day free trial will allow you to take full advantage of the price cuts.

We've smoked out the best early deals on outdoor heating items, with discounts of up to 65% off. Read on to find the right fit for your outdoor space.

Early Fire Pit Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

The classic solution to warming up outdoor gatherings, fire pits require little more than fuel (wood or gas) and a fire-resistant surface, whether sand, rocks, concrete blocks, or a fire pit mat. And a fire pit with a lighter, more streamlined build can go with you to the beach or campsite.

Consider the Tiki Brand 21.5-Inch Patio Fire Pit a surefire choice and, at $100 off with an on-site coupon, a great value. It's the smaller, rectangular version of our vote for the best overall fire pit, but its size and built-in handles make it more portable.

Meanwhile, Fire Sense chopped the price of its wood-burning Roman Brushed Fire Pit down by 62% with a coupon. Its substantial steel build (35 inches in diameter) and antiqued bronze finish would make it an effortless patio fixture.

We love the modern look of Christopher Knight Home's Wellington Outdoor Rectangular Fire Pit as well as its discounted price of $398, almost half its original $726 tag. The Wellington meets all of the criteria we look for in a propane fire pit, including a place to conceal the gas tank (a matching tank holder does the trick here) and high heat output (50,000 BTU).

Early Fire Table Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

A beautiful fire table will stand out as the focal point of your patio, even when it's not lit. These clever alternatives to coffee tables both hold drinks and provide warmth, typically through a hidden propane tank. Our picks have heat outputs of 50,000 to 60,000 BTU, which can keep a large crew comfortable on a frigid night. Plus, as fire tables cost more on average than other outdoor heating items, this shopping event is the ideal time to invest.

Don't miss the splurge-worthy Florence Woven Aluminum Fire Pit Table from Fire Sense while it's 62% off. Its round design with woven aluminum detailing and an antique bronze finish make it unique as well as versatile. When not in use, it provides an entire tabletop thanks to a matching cover over the fire pit.

Another noteworthy deal, Grand Patio has marked down its Outdoor Gas Fire Pit Table from $600 to $370 with a coupon. The rectangular table has a rust-resistant steel frame, weatherproof wicker siding, and a ceramic tile top, complete with a cover over the fire pit, allowing it to function as a full tabletop with the gas turned off.

For smaller setups, save 26% on the Endless Summer Square Gas Pit Fire Table, which earned the title of Best Propane Fire Pit in our list of the Best Fire Pits of 2022 for its compact design, simple assembly, and high heat output. It gives off as much warmth as the larger fire tables on this list, and a removable fire pit cover affords you valuable tabletop space.

Early Patio Heater Deals

Courtesy of Amazon

Patio heaters can take the form of wall-mounted infrared heaters, sleek and portable space heaters, tall heat lamps, and even hanging designs that resemble pendant lights, like the Trustech Electric Hanging Patio Heater, Amazon's No. 1 new release in the outdoor heater category, which you can buy for $15 off with a coupon.

Another space-saving option from Trustech, the Infrared Outdoor Patio Heater mounts to the wall and features three heat settings, which you can change with a remote. Prime members can snag this patio heater at 48% off with a coupon. Plus, infrared heaters like this one are more energy-efficient than other space heaters.

For the best discount on a patio heater, check out the Sunjoy Avanti Outdoor Portable Propane Heater at 50% off. This propane-powered heating lamp has a heat output of 47,000 BTU, enough to warm even a large patio in cold climates. Of course, you can adjust the heat for milder weather. It stands at 7.25 feet and has a diameter of 2.5 feet, meaning it doesn't take up much space. Built-in wheels make moving it easy.

