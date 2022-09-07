This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings

As someone born and raised on the East Coast of the United States, a good diner breakfast is important to me. Stacks of pancakes, sunny-side-up eggs, and crispy potato hashes are mainstays for classic early morning (or late night, if we're being honest) meals. And if you want to duplicate diner-worthy meals at home, this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that has over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon will surely do the trick.

First off, the griddle surface is 22 inches long, meaning you can fit enough to feed your whole family, or cook multiple things at a time, like pancakes, eggs, sausages, and veggies. Reviewers have said this is one of the griddle's highlights, since it's larger than other options on the market. And at just $60, shoppers also say it's a great value for the price.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle, $60 at amazon.com

Because the griddle has a textured nonstick surface, you don't have to worry about any delicate items like pancakes or eggs getting stuck. This slick top, plus a removable drip tray that collects grease and burnt bits, also makes it a breeze to clean.

An easy-to-grip dial raises temperature to a maximum of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and even includes a warming option if you need a little time between cooking and serving. And thanks to its warp-resistant, cast aluminum base, it holds heat evenly as well.

Don't think you can find a space to store another kitchen gadget? The handles on the griddle are removable, so you can slide the slender griddle surface inside of your cabinets with none of the added bulk. "The griddle works well, is easy to clean, and it's a bonus that the legs remove for easy storage," a reviewer wrote.

Shoppers love this griddle for making eggs, bacon, grilled cheeses, tortillas, and more. One said it cooks everything perfectly, adding, "I've had so many griddles that didn't last. This product is different from anything I have ever used." They continued to say they love how nonstick the surface is, how you can submerge the pan in water once the legs and dial are removed, and that it makes their cooking so much faster and easier.

"Easy to use and suggested temp guide was spot on for perfect fluffy pancakes the first time I used it," another shopper added, with a third user touting that it makes for the "breakfast of champions."

So, fulfill your diner breakfast dreams with all of the fixings by snapping up this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that's just $60 right now on Amazon.