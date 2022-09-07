Lifestyle Kitchen This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings Amazon shoppers use it for pancakes, bacon, eggs, and more. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon As someone born and raised on the East Coast of the United States, a good diner breakfast is important to me. Stacks of pancakes, sunny-side-up eggs, and crispy potato hashes are mainstays for classic early morning (or late night, if we're being honest) meals. And if you want to duplicate diner-worthy meals at home, this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that has over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon will surely do the trick. First off, the griddle surface is 22 inches long, meaning you can fit enough to feed your whole family, or cook multiple things at a time, like pancakes, eggs, sausages, and veggies. Reviewers have said this is one of the griddle's highlights, since it's larger than other options on the market. And at just $60, shoppers also say it's a great value for the price. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle, $60 at amazon.com Because the griddle has a textured nonstick surface, you don't have to worry about any delicate items like pancakes or eggs getting stuck. This slick top, plus a removable drip tray that collects grease and burnt bits, also makes it a breeze to clean. An easy-to-grip dial raises temperature to a maximum of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and even includes a warming option if you need a little time between cooking and serving. And thanks to its warp-resistant, cast aluminum base, it holds heat evenly as well. Don't think you can find a space to store another kitchen gadget? The handles on the griddle are removable, so you can slide the slender griddle surface inside of your cabinets with none of the added bulk. "The griddle works well, is easy to clean, and it's a bonus that the legs remove for easy storage," a reviewer wrote. These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes Shoppers love this griddle for making eggs, bacon, grilled cheeses, tortillas, and more. One said it cooks everything perfectly, adding, "I've had so many griddles that didn't last. This product is different from anything I have ever used." They continued to say they love how nonstick the surface is, how you can submerge the pan in water once the legs and dial are removed, and that it makes their cooking so much faster and easier. "Easy to use and suggested temp guide was spot on for perfect fluffy pancakes the first time I used it," another shopper added, with a third user touting that it makes for the "breakfast of champions." So, fulfill your diner breakfast dreams with all of the fixings by snapping up this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that's just $60 right now on Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit