This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings

Amazon shoppers use it for pancakes, bacon, eggs, and more.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

As someone born and raised on the East Coast of the United States, a good diner breakfast is important to me. Stacks of pancakes, sunny-side-up eggs, and crispy potato hashes are mainstays for classic early morning (or late night, if we're being honest) meals. And if you want to duplicate diner-worthy meals at home, this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that has over 20,000 five-star ratings at Amazon will surely do the trick.

First off, the griddle surface is 22 inches long, meaning you can fit enough to feed your whole family, or cook multiple things at a time, like pancakes, eggs, sausages, and veggies. Reviewers have said this is one of the griddle's highlights, since it's larger than other options on the market. And at just $60, shoppers also say it's a great value for the price.

Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle, $60 at amazon.com

Because the griddle has a textured nonstick surface, you don't have to worry about any delicate items like pancakes or eggs getting stuck. This slick top, plus a removable drip tray that collects grease and burnt bits, also makes it a breeze to clean.

An easy-to-grip dial raises temperature to a maximum of 400 degrees Fahrenheit and even includes a warming option if you need a little time between cooking and serving. And thanks to its warp-resistant, cast aluminum base, it holds heat evenly as well.

Don't think you can find a space to store another kitchen gadget? The handles on the griddle are removable, so you can slide the slender griddle surface inside of your cabinets with none of the added bulk. "The griddle works well, is easy to clean, and it's a bonus that the legs remove for easy storage," a reviewer wrote.

Shoppers love this griddle for making eggs, bacon, grilled cheeses, tortillas, and more. One said it cooks everything perfectly, adding, "I've had so many griddles that didn't last. This product is different from anything I have ever used." They continued to say they love how nonstick the surface is, how you can submerge the pan in water once the legs and dial are removed, and that it makes their cooking so much faster and easier.

"Easy to use and suggested temp guide was spot on for perfect fluffy pancakes the first time I used it," another shopper added, with a third user touting that it makes for the "breakfast of champions."

So, fulfill your diner breakfast dreams with all of the fixings by snapping up this Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle that's just $60 right now on Amazon.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Camp Chef Flat Top Grill
The Best Flat Top Grills and Griddles According to Pros
Electric Griddle
This Electric Griddle Evenly Cooks Everything From Pancakes to Steak—and It's on Sale for $35
AOZITA 17oz Glass Olive Oil Bottle Dispenser
An Olive Oil Dispenser Is the Kitchen Essential You Didn't Know You Needed, and This One Is Top-Rated
Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Shoppers Say This Bestselling Panini Maker Is 'Perfect for Quick Meals,' and It's 49% Off Right Now
Pasta Bowls
These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes
Tovolo 47008-402 Small Collapsible Microwave
Shoppers Are Tossing Their Paper Towels for This $7 Microwave Splatter Guard
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan
The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Egg Cooker Ring
This Breakfast Sandwich Maker with 21,000+ Five-Star Ratings Delivers 'Restaurant-Style' Meals in Minutes
Cuisinart DCG-20BKN Coffee Grinder
For Fresh and Flavorful Coffee, Try Cuisinart's Shopper-Loved Grinder That's 50% Off
Cuisinart CTG-00-SAS 5-Quart Salad Spinner
Tired of Soggy Lettuce? This Cuisinart Salad Spinner Has Nearly 20,000 Five-Star Ratings—and It's on Sale
BergKoch Splatter Screen for Frying Pan
Amazon Shoppers Call This Best-Selling Splatter Screen a Godsend—and You Can Score It at a Discount
HOMWE Plastic Cutting Boards for Kitchen
These Bestselling Cutting Boards Have Over 24,000 Five-Star Ratings, and They're Just $6 Apiece Right Now
Lodge Cast Iron Square 11" Griddle
The Single-Burner Version of Lodge's Popular Cast Iron Griddle Is on Sale at Amazon for $24
Fox Run Grease Container
Wait, This Bacon Grease Container Actually Looks Stylish—and It's On Sale
Prime Day Nonstick Cookware Deals
9 Can't-Miss Nonstick Cookware Deals from Le Creuset, Cuisinart, Nordic Ware, and More—Up to $150 Off
The Original Popco Tongs for Cooking
Silicone Tip Tongs Are Gentle on Nonstick Cookware but Tough Enough to Handle Hot Grills—and These Have 11,800 Perfect Ratings