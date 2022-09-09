Shoppers Say These Large Storage Containers Keep a Whole Box of Cereal Fresh for Weeks, and They're 53% Off

My pantry is always filled with large cereal boxes, but not in a neat way. They're half-ajar, with the plastic bags completely wide open. I tell myself it's for ease of access, but when I go to pour it, the cereal is totally stale and arguably inedible.

I'm sure that I'm not the only one out there who has this problem, especially if you have roommates or kids. Luckily, there are nifty products like the Plastic House Large Cereal Containers that do it all. They look neat, keep cereal fresh, and make it easy to dispense it each morning. And as a massive bonus, they're 53% off right now.

You can snap up these BPA-free containers in a convenient set of four, that way you'll be able to store all of your favorite cereals at once. It also comes with four measuring scoops, chalkboard labels, and a marker so you can easily keep track of what's in each container.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Plastic House 4-Piece Large Cereal Container Set, $17 (originally $36) at amazon.com

Their design is thoughtful, too, since the clear packaging takes the guesswork away (which is key for early mornings) and the easy-to-pour spout on the lid simply pops up at the touch of a button. They're pretty slim — around 9 inches tall, 4 inches thick, and 9 inches wide — so you can squeeze them into crowded cabinets. But don't worry, their 4 liter capacity can fit an entire standard box of cereal. They're also leakproof, and safe to use in the freezer, microwave, and dishwasher.

Amazon shoppers have given the containers over 9,000 five-star ratings and say they keep cereal incredibly fresh thanks to their design. "No more stale cereal," one wrote "These containers have a nice airtight seal, not just on the main lid, but also on the flap lid that makes it easy to access to pour or to scoop out of."

Another user added, "These are great and definitely keep our cereal and snacks fresh for way longer than in their normal boxes." And a third person simply stated they kept theirs fresh for weeks.

You can use them for more than just cereal too. "I literally put pasta, cereal, beans, [flour], and the list goes on. Keeps my smaller pantry organized," a fourth person said. Others say the set is perfect for families with kids because the pop-open spouts are easy to close. That not only keeps cereal from getting stale, but also is a smart way to prevent a pest problem like ants.

Save yourself the headache of throwing away stale cereal and snap up these Plastic House Large Cereal Containers while they're on sale for $17 at Amazon. It'll keep your cereal fresh, easy to grab, and make your pantry just a little more organized.