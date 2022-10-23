Shoppers Say This $10 Cocktail Jigger Is a 'Bar Necessity' Thanks to Its Durability and Accuracy

More than 6,400 shoppers have given it a perfect rating.

Published on October 23, 2022

OXO SteeL Angled Measuring Jigger
Making a drink at home is fun. That is, until you taste it, and it's not quite the same as how you'd remembered it at the bar. Even if you swear you measured everything precisely and accurately, sometimes the wrong tools can get in the way of a perfect cocktail.

That's why Amazon shoppers say the Oxo Stainless Steel Angled Jigger is a "bar necessity,' given that its unique shape makes it easier to measure and mix up your favorite mocktails and night-caps. And right now, you can grab it for just $10.

OXO SteeL Angled Measuring Jigger
To buy: Oxo 2-Ounce Stainless Steel Angled Jigger, $10 at amazon.com

Its shape is most similar to a spouted measuring cup which sets it apart from the classic dual-sided counterpart that we commonly see at home bars. It sits flat and upright, and its spout makes for a seamless (and never messy) pour. The measurements are marked along the angled interior in a bold, classic font, making it easy to read from above. Plus, since the measurements are etched on, they won't fade over time.

Two different types of measurements are included on the interior, tablespoons on the left and ounces on the right, so you'll never need to pause to pull out your phone to search for the correct conversion when following a drink recipe. You can measure anywhere between ½ tablespoon to 4 tablespoons (or ¼ of a cup) and ¼ of an ounce to 2 ounces.

And, as an added bonus, the steel jigger is dishwasher safe for hands-free cleaning (which is ideal when cleaning up after a dinner party, if we're honest). Reviewers noted how easy it is to clean and how little space it takes up in their dishwashers.

With more than 6,400 perfect ratings, many shoppers point out just how accurate this tool is, with one admitting that they'd been measuring their beverages wrong, only to notice the difference once they'd use this jigger. Another echoed the sentiment: "The design is brilliant, and the angled side allows you to easily see the markings to measure exactly the right amount."

One reviewer that makes cocktails often chimed in, "Yes you can eyeball a 1/2 ounce in a jigger, or use a tablespoon, but it's either inaccurate or clumsy." They continued, "This jigger allows you to make more consistent (better) cocktails." Others complimented the jigger's durability thanks to its stainless steel construction, with one person sharing they've had it for five years with no wear and tear.

Whether you're hosting a holiday party or just want to master your favorite cocktail, an accurate jigger is a must. Snap up the $10 Oxo Stainless Steel Angled Jigger to complete your at-home bar setup.

