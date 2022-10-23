Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Say This $10 Cocktail Jigger Is a 'Bar Necessity' Thanks to Its Durability and Accuracy More than 6,400 shoppers have given it a perfect rating. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 23, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon Making a drink at home is fun. That is, until you taste it, and it's not quite the same as how you'd remembered it at the bar. Even if you swear you measured everything precisely and accurately, sometimes the wrong tools can get in the way of a perfect cocktail. That's why Amazon shoppers say the Oxo Stainless Steel Angled Jigger is a "bar necessity,' given that its unique shape makes it easier to measure and mix up your favorite mocktails and night-caps. And right now, you can grab it for just $10. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Oxo 2-Ounce Stainless Steel Angled Jigger, $10 at amazon.com Its shape is most similar to a spouted measuring cup which sets it apart from the classic dual-sided counterpart that we commonly see at home bars. It sits flat and upright, and its spout makes for a seamless (and never messy) pour. The measurements are marked along the angled interior in a bold, classic font, making it easy to read from above. Plus, since the measurements are etched on, they won't fade over time. Two different types of measurements are included on the interior, tablespoons on the left and ounces on the right, so you'll never need to pause to pull out your phone to search for the correct conversion when following a drink recipe. You can measure anywhere between ½ tablespoon to 4 tablespoons (or ¼ of a cup) and ¼ of an ounce to 2 ounces. And, as an added bonus, the steel jigger is dishwasher safe for hands-free cleaning (which is ideal when cleaning up after a dinner party, if we're honest). Reviewers noted how easy it is to clean and how little space it takes up in their dishwashers. The 9 Best Cocktail Shakers, According to Experts With more than 6,400 perfect ratings, many shoppers point out just how accurate this tool is, with one admitting that they'd been measuring their beverages wrong, only to notice the difference once they'd use this jigger. Another echoed the sentiment: "The design is brilliant, and the angled side allows you to easily see the markings to measure exactly the right amount." One reviewer that makes cocktails often chimed in, "Yes you can eyeball a 1/2 ounce in a jigger, or use a tablespoon, but it's either inaccurate or clumsy." They continued, "This jigger allows you to make more consistent (better) cocktails." Others complimented the jigger's durability thanks to its stainless steel construction, with one person sharing they've had it for five years with no wear and tear. Whether you're hosting a holiday party or just want to master your favorite cocktail, an accurate jigger is a must. Snap up the $10 Oxo Stainless Steel Angled Jigger to complete your at-home bar setup. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Why This $30 Personal Blender Will Be Your Secret Weapon for Holiday Hosting We Tried Joe Jonas' Canned Sangria, and We Collectively Agreed on Only One Thing Shoppers Say This Already Affordable Hamilton Beach Juicer Is Perfect for Beginners, and It's 36% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit