Lifestyle Kitchen Deal Alert: This Popular Oxo Storage Container Set Is on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Even lower than last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When you're in the middle of worrying about one dish burning, another dish boiling over, and pulling out a dessert out of the oven before it over bakes, the last thing you want is to have to shift through your pantry to find that one ingredient you really need. Holiday dinners are stressful enough, so organizing your pantry with storage tools like containers is one key way to mitigate frustration. That's why it's a good idea to grab this popular Oxo Pop-Up Container Set ahead of the season, especially since it's on sale right now at an even lower price than last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday. To buy: Oxo Good Grips 10-Piece Pop Container Set, $90 (originally $113) at amazon.com This set includes 10 BPA-free clear containers and lids: a 2.8-quart container, 2.7-quart container, 2.2 quart-container, 4.4-quart container, two 1.1-quart containers, two 0.6-quart containers, and two 0.4-quart containers. They each come with the brand's signature pop-up design, too. The larger containers have a square, long, slender design and the smaller containers are square and stout for easy storage. Instead of the containers sealing on the side, or in the traditional way by pressing down, you use the pop button at the top to close and open. They're easily stackable, plus each container and lid are top-rack dishwasher-safe for hands-free cleaning. Within each container is a fill line, that way you know how much you're able to add in. You can use them for all dry goods, like pastas, flours, sugar, coffee, dried beans, legumes, rice, nuts, snacks, and other dry pantry staples. This Storage Container That Keeps an Entire Bag of Coffee Beans Fresh Is Now Only $24 This particular set has over 2,300 perfect ratings, and the Oxo Pop containers in general have over 41,000 perfect ratings on Amazon. "A must have for kitchen organizing! Seals in the freshness and stacks well! I have bought them twice and once as a housewarming gift! You will throw the others away, these look so nice," a shopper wrote. Another person called out how the square shape saves cabinet space, since circular ones tend to be more awkward, and a second noted how the see-through design helps them keep inventory of their ingredients and snacks too. Snap the Oxo 10-Piece Container Set up now ahead of the holidays, especially while it's at an even lower discount than last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Cut Down on the Time and Mess of Measuring Olive Oil with This TikTok Famous Tool Users Call a 'Game Changer' The 14 Best Tea Advent Calendars of 2022 This $10 Trivet Set Is a Smart Investment for Protecting Your Countertops and Tables