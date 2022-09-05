Hate Doing Dishes? This Oxo Cleaning Tool With 17,000+ Five-Star Ratings Will Ease Your Scrubbing — and It's Just $12

No matter how many ways you slice it, washing dishes is rarely an enjoyable task. Smelly wet sponges? Specks of food in your sink? No, thank you. Plus, that chore quickly multiplies when you let things sit in the sink for a little too long, and then you're left with hardened food that won't budge even after you've scrubbed into oblivion. Luckily, Amazon shoppers have a swap for crusty sponges: This Oxo cleaning brush that cuts dishwashing time, works better than a sponge, and is just $12.

The Oxo Soap Dispensing Brush has been dubbed the "holy grail of dish brushes" by several shoppers. It has a comfortable nonslip handle that doubles as a soap dispenser, and stiff nylon bristles that are tough on stains but gentle on pans. It works hard to eliminate caked-on foods without leaving a single scratch behind — super important for the longevity of your pots and pans. It's "way better than a sponge," according to this shopper, and saves them "so much time.". A button on the handle dispenses a small amount of soap, so you don't have to worry about wasting too much at once. And there's a built-in scraper on the back for some additional TLC on stubborn stains. Plus, setting it up couldn't be easier — just twist off the bottom, fill it with your desired dish soap, press the button to dispense, and you're ready to go.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Oxo Soap Dispensing Dish Brush, $12 at amazon.com

With over 17,000 five-star ratings, this is one popular little sink essential. Shoppers say it's the "best kitchen sink brush ever made," thanks to "enough solution for multiple jobs," and zero leaks.. In fact, this shopper said that they actually "enjoy washing dishes," ever since they bought this product, while another confirmed that it "gets rid of every last bit of gunk," and works wonders with warm water.

But shoppers don't just use it for dishes. This shopper swears by it to scrub their countertops and backsplash, while another uses it to clean their stovetop. "Finally a dish wand that doesn't suck" was the title of this happy shopper's review.

For only $12, this Oxo Soap Dispensing Dish Brush is a must-buy if you dread dishes or just need a simpler way to get the job done. It cuts down dishwashing time, won't damage your delicate pots and pans, and banishes stubborn dirt stains without a sponge. Head to Amazon to try this product out for yourself and see if it's worth the hype. Who knows, maybe you'll even toss your sponges, too.