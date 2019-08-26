10 Great Oven Mitts for All Your Baking Projects

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

Whether you’re an avid baker or have a penchant for lasagna and casseroles, oven mitts are a kitchen essential. They help protect your hands while you’re transferring hot dishes and baking sheets—they can also be used outdoors while you’re working the grill. Seeing as baking season is just around the corner, we’ve scoured the Internet for all different kinds of oven mitts, including a sleek leather design, simple cotton varieties, and ones with cute and quirky patterns, too. Check out the full spread below.

The Cat Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie.

We love the fun design of this cat oven mitt. If you open the flaps, you’ll notice a tiny fish inside the cat’s “mouth.”

Helga Cat Oven Mitt, $16 at anthropologie.com

The Simple Red and White Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

This is one of the top-rated oven mitts on Sur La Table—plus, there’s a matching pot holder and apron, if you want to make it a set.

Red Butcher Stripe Oven Mitt, $12 at surlatable.com

The Springtime Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Anthropologie

There are two sides to this oven mitt—a delicate yellow and blue floral pattern, and a pale blue background with bright flowers overlaid on top. The design was created by Jackie Diedam in collaboration with Anthropoligie.

Jackie Diedam Dahlia Oven Mitt, $14 at anthropologie.com

The Minimalist Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Need Supply Co.

This simple, chic oven mitt comes in multiple colors: indigo, gold, peach, and cream. Plus, you can get matching napkins, towels, and aprons to match.

MINNA Woven Grid Oven Mitt in Indigo, $38 at needsupply.com

The Classic Black Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma’s oven mitts were designed and tested by in-house chefs, and can withstand heat up to 650 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re made of 100 percent cotton and dipped in silicone from the wrist down for traction.

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Oven Mitt, Black, $16 (suggested price $20) at williams-sonoma.com

The Sleek Leather Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

These oven mitts are made with 100 percent full-grain leather and have a quilted heat-resistant lining, which can withstand temperatures up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the description. You can pick from several colors, too: dusty blue, natural, mustard, black, and more.

Dutch Deluxes Dutch Leather Oven Mitt, $92-$98 (depending on color) at food52.com

The Citrus Twist Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Kate Spade

Part of a set of three items (including a matching pot holder and dish towel), this Kate Spade oven mitt will make a bright addition to your kitchen. Bonus: it’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about getting it dirty.

Scattered Citrus Twist Kitchen Set, $35 at katespade.com

The Cake Enthusiast Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Kate Spade also designed an “Eat Cake For Breakfast” apron, which would make a great gift along with this set.

Kate Spade New York Eat Cake For Breakfast 3-Piece Gift Set, $35 at bloomingdales.com

The Lemon Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Target

This is one of of the best-rated oven mitts at Target, made of 100 percent cotton and machine washable.

Opalhouse Oven Mitt Yellow, $6 at target.com

The Bird Mitt

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

All 18 reviews left on this oven mitt and potholder duo were five-star—plus, we love the design.

Maison d' Hermine Birdies on Wire 100% Cotton Set of Oven Mitt and Potholder, $20 at amazon.com