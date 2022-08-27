Lifestyle Kitchen Our Place's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up Save on nonstick cookware, cast iron pans, and more. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Our Place We're not the only fans of Our Place. From its multi talented pots and pans to stylish dinnerware, the online retailer continues to excite shoppers with functional and fashionable pieces. Even Oprah Winfrey herself has given Our Place's popular Always Pan a spot on her coveted favorite things list, with stars like Cameron Diaz, Paris Hilton, and most recently Selena Gomez following suit. And if you've ever wanted to score some celeb-loved kitchen goods for yourself, now's your golden opportunity — Our Place just slashed prices on all of its cookware ahead of Labor Day. Now through September 6, you can take up to 25% off during the Goodbye Summer Sale. Prices start as low as $11, and you'll find discounts on everything from the retailer's most beloved items to limited-edition accessories. The Best Non-Toxic Cookware to Buy in 2022 Among the products in this incredible sale, you can snap up the brand's ever-popular Always Pan for only $108. Typically $145, this stovetop workhorse does the job of eight different pieces of cookware, making it perfect for everything from searing proteins and sauteéing vegetables to boiling pasta and steaming buns. Plus, it comes in eight gorgeous colors like spice, azul, sage, and aura, all of which are on sale right now. Alternatively, the cast iron version of the Always Pan is down from $155 to just $116. It's made of enameled cast iron, and comes with a glass lid, spoon rest, and silicone handle protectors to prevent burns when the pan gets hot. Plus, it's oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, and broiler-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making it perfect for finishing steak, skillet cookies, roasted veggies, and more. If you're in the market for a quality knife, the Everyday Chef's Knife is a must-buy. Its razor-sharp edge slices, dices, and chops through everything from produce to proteins, and the comfortable handle makes it easy to grip. Add on the Walnut Cutting Board for a duo you'll pick up time and time again. Another great item to look out for? These editor-loved drinking glasses that are down from $50, to only $37 for a set of four. They jazz up any tablescape, are dishwasher-safe, and come in ten attractive colors. Pair it with the Main Plates and you've got yourself a full dinnerware set. The Best Ceramic Dinnerware for Every Taste and Table Even the brand's new editor-approved Ovenware Set is included in this sale, which is now only $146 from an original $195. It comes with three stoneware baking dishes and a handled sheet pan that can double as a stovetop griddle for crispy bacon, fried eggs, and fluffy pancakes. The sale ends September 6 at 11:59 PT, and things are sure to go quickly, so it's best to shop ASAP. And let's face it, what better way to close out summer than with an epic sale? Head to Our Place to snap up these items and much more before they're gone during the Goodbye Summer Sale. 