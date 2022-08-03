Here's How to Keep Your Open Shelves in the Kitchen Neat and Tidy, According to Amazon's Design Experts

When it comes to kitchen design trends, open shelving is here to stay. It involves either removing cabinet doors or installing shelves to showcase dishware, glasses, and more while helping achieve a more open, breezy look. But the challenge is figuring out what exactly to put in that open space.

Thankfully, Amazon's design experts have some advice for styling open shelving so it looks Instagram-ready instead of like a messy hodge-podge. And while you don't need anything new to follow their tips, we've found a few stylish items you'll be excited to display.

First, organize items based on convenience. While your grandmother's heirloom tea is likely worthy of showcasing, Amazon's design experts recommend placing your everyday essentials in the easiest-to-reach places, while saving lesser-used serveware, cookbooks, and fancy glassware farther back or at the tip-top.

Next, use levels to create visual interest. If you have an impressive plate collection from your world travels, it's better to move pieces around in different areas instead of dedicating them to one shelf. Mixing pieces of different heights, sizes, and textures on the same surface will actually be more visually appealing and give a layered, well-collected look to this prime corner of your cookspace. Just make sure it looks well-balanced and not too busy.

Mix in some unexpected pieces. Who says the open shelving in your kitchen is just for dishware and wine glasses? Show off your personality by bringing in plant life, art work, and beautiful trinkets to create a one-of-a-kind vignette.

Lastly, arrange objects in groupings. While we now know not to place all the same type of glassware in a line, the design experts also recommend stacking several plates and grouping glassware instead of using prime real estate for one piece at a time. This will look more cohesive and help you make the most of your shelf space.

Feeling inspired? We've picked out some beautiful products to help you spruce up your open shelving. Scroll down to check them out, or head here for even more design ideas from Amazon.