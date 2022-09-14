If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set

Think about the last time you bought a set of sheet pans. If it's been a minute, then you'll want to pick up this set of top-rated nonstick trays while they're just $13 at Amazon.

The Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheets have over 2,500 five-star ratings from shoppers who say their roasted veggies, and cookies ″slide right off″ their slick surfaces. Made of tough carbon steel that can handle temperatures up to 445 degrees Fahrenheit, the two-piece set includes a 15.7-inch by 11-inch pan that's great for one-pan dinners, as well as a 13.4-inch by 9.6-inch pan that easily fits in toaster ovens for small batches. Both are designed with a "stiff rolled edge" and deeper rim compared to other sheet pans on the market, meaning liquids and juicy bits won't spill out and make a mess of your oven.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie Sheet, Set of 2, $13 (originally $21) at amazon.com

The pans come in five colors, from classic gray to an attractive champagne gold, and all are protected by a stain-resistant nonstick coating. The surface is easy to hand wash too, according to users.

The Nutrichef pans have thousands of fans thanks to their toughness. One said, "These cookie sheets are much more durable than any I have owned." Another added that even with consistent use they haven't scratched, while a third confirmed "nothing sticks and I don't need cooking spray."

These pans cook items evenly too — illustrated through this account of an evenly baked tray of cookies, as well as this shopper's satisfaction with their crispy fries and nuggets. "My search for a great nonstick baking sheet is finally over," a user said after their messy nachos slid around on the pan as if "they are on ice."

Several colors of the Nutrichef Nonstick Cookie sheet are marked down right now, but the best deal is on the gray pans that are just under $7 apiece. They're built to last, versatile, and cook your food evenly, so head to Amazon now to pick up your own set.