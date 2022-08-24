Nordstrom's Kitchen and Tabletop Section Is Full of Stunning Serving Pieces, and Everything Is Up to 65% Off

And prices start at just $13.

Published on August 24, 2022

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup Tout
Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Whether you're entertaining a group of friends, cooking a large meal for your family, or just whipping up a dinner for your small household, having the proper serving dishes can elevate a meal and gives everyone involved a more thoughtful dining experience. Want serving pieces but don't know where to start? Nordstrom's Tabletop and Kitchen sale section is full of underrated serveware finds to help you host with confidence, and the prices are too good to pass up.

Right now, you'll find high-end goods from brands like Le Creuset, Nambé, and Chilewich at a gigantic 65% off. You'll find essentials like salad bowls, table runners, serving plates, and dessert stands at a fraction of the cost. Prices start at just $13, with affordable items for every entertaining need. And with Labor Day, Jewish holidays, and colder weather beckoning closer, it's never too early to start getting a headstart on your holiday prep or gift giving. Keep scrolling to read about some of our favorite items to shop.

Crunchy salads, crispy slaws, and big batches of grains belong in this snazzy salad bowl from Nambé. It's currently $15 off, is made from acacia wood, and has two matching sloped serving utensils that make it easy to transfer greens from bowl to plate. Reviewers on Nordstrom confirm it's both practical and stylish, and call out its large size is ideal for salads. Next, dress up an otherwise bare table with this stylish weave table runner from Chilewich. Both the poppy and rhubarb options are a whopping 55% off right now, making it a great time to score. The woven design is meant to resemble bamboo, which instantly adds a nice touch of texture to your table.

Need a great salad plate to start the meal with? This one from Wedgwood is only $29 right now.. It has a geometric design and a contemporary patterned finish that makes it look far more expensive than it costs. Plus, it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe. You can take 20% off right now.

Appetizers are always a party pleaser before the main event. This triple condiment server houses delicious dips, crackers, and nuts for your guests to snack on — and it's 20% off right now. Thanks to its slotted wooden tray, three glass bowls, and matching wooden spoons, this set instantly elevates hors d'oeuvres. You can also opt to use it as a serving dish, placing smaller items like condiments, toppings, and garnishes at arm's reach. Another great find? This turntable-style server that you can also snap up for 20% off. It has three large slots to hold items like chips, crudité, or mini puff pastries, and a large porcelain bowl in the center that is great for chunkier dips like salsa, guacamole, and hummus. And since it rotates, it's easy for guests to move it around and grab a plate.

End the meal on a high note with this wooden cake stand for only $44. It has a beautiful two-tier design and two round trays that make it the perfect place to stack cookies, cakes, fruit, or brownies for your guests to enjoy.

There's no shortage of great items to shop in Nordstrom's Tabletop and Kitchen sale section. Whether it's your first dinner party or your hundredth, you're bound to find something to fit your entertaining needs. Head over to Nordstrom to score these amazing pieces for up to 65% less.

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan, $100 (originally $168) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Nambé Harmony Three-Piece Salad Set, $76 (originally $90) at nordstrom.com

POP All-Purpose Bowl
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Nambé Pop All-Purpose Bowl, $13 (originally $16) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Chilewich Weave Table Runner, $23 (originally $50) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Nambé Duets Lazy Susan, $96 (originally $125) at nordstrom.com

Gio Bone China Salad Plate
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Wedgwood Gio Bone Salad Plate, $20 (originally $35) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Nambé Cooper Triple Condiment Server, $80 (originally $100) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Kate Spade New York Vintage Cherry Dot Hors D'oeuvres Tray, $52 (originally $65) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Nambé The Skye Collection' Wood Tiered Dessert Stand, $44 (originally $50) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Georg Jensen Sky Porcelain Serving Bowls (Set of 2), $48 (originally $59) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Wedgwood Gio Mini Plates (Set of 4) $72 (originally $90) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Spode Judaica Porcelain Honey Pot with Wood Drizzler, $48 (originally $55) at nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Serving Piece Sale Roundup
Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: Wedgwood Large Bone China Serving Bowl, $88 (originally $125) at nordstrom.com

