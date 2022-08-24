Lifestyle Kitchen Nordstrom's Kitchen and Tabletop Section Is Full of Stunning Serving Pieces, and Everything Is Up to 65% Off And prices start at just $13. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Expertise: Food, Home, News & DealsPerri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York UniversityExperiencePrior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. Photo: Courtesy of Nordstrom Whether you're entertaining a group of friends, cooking a large meal for your family, or just whipping up a dinner for your small household, having the proper serving dishes can elevate a meal and gives everyone involved a more thoughtful dining experience. Want serving pieces but don't know where to start? Nordstrom's Tabletop and Kitchen sale section is full of underrated serveware finds to help you host with confidence, and the prices are too good to pass up. Right now, you'll find high-end goods from brands like Le Creuset, Nambé, and Chilewich at a gigantic 65% off. You'll find essentials like salad bowls, table runners, serving plates, and dessert stands at a fraction of the cost. Prices start at just $13, with affordable items for every entertaining need. And with Labor Day, Jewish holidays, and colder weather beckoning closer, it's never too early to start getting a headstart on your holiday prep or gift giving. Keep scrolling to read about some of our favorite items to shop. Crunchy salads, crispy slaws, and big batches of grains belong in this snazzy salad bowl from Nambé. It's currently $15 off, is made from acacia wood, and has two matching sloped serving utensils that make it easy to transfer greens from bowl to plate. Reviewers on Nordstrom confirm it's both practical and stylish, and call out its large size is ideal for salads. Next, dress up an otherwise bare table with this stylish weave table runner from Chilewich. Both the poppy and rhubarb options are a whopping 55% off right now, making it a great time to score. The woven design is meant to resemble bamboo, which instantly adds a nice touch of texture to your table. These Are the Best Aprons Chefs and Bartenders Swear By Need a great salad plate to start the meal with? This one from Wedgwood is only $29 right now.. It has a geometric design and a contemporary patterned finish that makes it look far more expensive than it costs. Plus, it's dishwasher- and microwave-safe. You can take 20% off right now. Appetizers are always a party pleaser before the main event. This triple condiment server houses delicious dips, crackers, and nuts for your guests to snack on — and it's 20% off right now. Thanks to its slotted wooden tray, three glass bowls, and matching wooden spoons, this set instantly elevates hors d'oeuvres. You can also opt to use it as a serving dish, placing smaller items like condiments, toppings, and garnishes at arm's reach. Another great find? This turntable-style server that you can also snap up for 20% off. It has three large slots to hold items like chips, crudité, or mini puff pastries, and a large porcelain bowl in the center that is great for chunkier dips like salsa, guacamole, and hummus. And since it rotates, it's easy for guests to move it around and grab a plate. End the meal on a high note with this wooden cake stand for only $44. It has a beautiful two-tier design and two round trays that make it the perfect place to stack cookies, cakes, fruit, or brownies for your guests to enjoy. There's no shortage of great items to shop in Nordstrom's Tabletop and Kitchen sale section. Whether it's your first dinner party or your hundredth, you're bound to find something to fit your entertaining needs. Head over to Nordstrom to score these amazing pieces for up to 65% less. Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Le Creuset 9.5-Inch Square Griddle Pan, $100 (originally $168) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Nambé Harmony Three-Piece Salad Set, $76 (originally $90) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Nambé Pop All-Purpose Bowl, $13 (originally $16) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Chilewich Weave Table Runner, $23 (originally $50) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Nambé Duets Lazy Susan, $96 (originally $125) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Wedgwood Gio Bone Salad Plate, $20 (originally $35) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Nambé Cooper Triple Condiment Server, $80 (originally $100) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Kate Spade New York Vintage Cherry Dot Hors D'oeuvres Tray, $52 (originally $65) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Nambé The Skye Collection' Wood Tiered Dessert Stand, $44 (originally $50) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Georg Jensen Sky Porcelain Serving Bowls (Set of 2), $48 (originally $59) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Wedgwood Gio Mini Plates (Set of 4) $72 (originally $90) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Spode Judaica Porcelain Honey Pot with Wood Drizzler, $48 (originally $55) at nordstrom.com Courtesy of Nordstrom To buy: Wedgwood Large Bone China Serving Bowl, $88 (originally $125) at nordstrom.com Was this page helpful? 