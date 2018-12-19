20 Items from Nordstrom That Will Impress All of Your Dinner Guests

The holidays are a season of giving, but also of hosting plenty of guests for dinner parties, cocktail soirées and cozy get-togethers. Whether you’re looking for a gift to give to friends, family or party hosts or simply looking for the right pieces to glam up your own space, Nordstrom has a full array of home and kitchen items that will wow everyone.

Set the tone with Diptyque or Jo Malone and make a retro statement with throwback SMEG products. Get your bar cart in order with a great Boston Shaker or corkscrew, and serve up all your favorite appetizers and desserts with a chip & dip server or a quality cheese board. Who ever said that functional can’t also be beautiful? See below for all the best upgrades.

Glam Pitcher & Stirring Spoon, $68 at nordstrom.com

Morrison Rotary Tray, $60 at nordstrom.com

Golden 2-Piece Salad Serving Set, $39 at nordstrom.com

Le Creuset Cast Iron Trivet, $75 at nordstrom.com

Glass Dessert Plates, $28 at nordstrom.com

Diptyque Scented Black Candle, $45 at nordstrom.com

Asha Chip & Dip Server, $98 at nordstrom.com

Stemless Flutes, $45 at nordstrom.com

Novo French Rolling Pin, $45 at nordstrom.com

Jo Malone Luxury Scented Candle, $495 at nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Lettuce Ware Salad Plates, $158 at nordstrom.com

Aerin Bottle Opener & Corkscrew, $250 at nordstrom.com

Sea Urchin Salt & Pepper Shakers, $125 at nordstrom.com

SMEG Retro Style 4-Slice Toaster, $240 at nordstrom.com

Berry & Thread Glass Cake Dome, $88 at nordstrom.com

3-Piece Bar Tool Set, $95 at nordstrom.com

Cheese Board & Knife, $175 at nordstrom.com

Treasure & Bond Boston Shaker, $39 at nordstrom.com

Goldtone Metal & Glass Serving Cart, $195 at nordstrom.com

Curvo Wine Rack, $175 at nordstrom.com